Angelina Jolie Shares Rare Photos of Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15, Doing Homework

Angelina Jolie joined Instagram to amplify different humanitarian causes, but she's also using the social media platform like any other parent: to show off her kids. The Eternals actress shared photos of two of her children, Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15, as they were wrapping up their summer reading. Zahara was reading The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison, while Shiloh was clearly engrossed in The Dark Lady by Akala. "End of summer reading," Jolie wrote alongside the photos. "These are some of the favorites in our house. Would love to know yours."

Jolie, who is also a mother to Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, opened up to British Vogue in February about how she is trying to raise her children to be "global citizens" and be aware of what's going on in the world. "They are from across the globe," Jolie explained. "When I see Mad in Cambodia, it's his home. He is a Cambodian man, and at the same time, he is also an American citizen and a global citizen. But it's not just important for him to go there, it's important for his siblings to go there, too. We've been very blessed to have a family of different cultures and races. We are all learning from each other."

Jolie also gave some unconventional but wise advice about raising socially conscious children. "Well, I know this may sound strange, but don't make it a duty for them to do good or have to give back," she explained. "If we can help children feel that it's not about duty or service or charity, but the joy of an interconnected life with people you respect, then it feels very different."

Jolie has been locked In a lengthy custody battle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt for years now. Pitt and Jolie first began dating in 2006 and later married in 2014. In 2016, Pitt and Jolie separated, with the actress filing for divorce by citing irreconcilable differences. "This decision was made for the health of the family," the couple's lawyer, Robert Offer, said in a statement at the time. "She will not be commenting, and asks that the family be given its privacy at this time."

In early 2021, it was reported that Jolie had "proof and authority in support" of domestic violence claims she brought against Pitt in the past, which were alleged to have involved an altercation with Maddox. Pitt had not spoken publicly about the ongoing court battle but has reportedly been upset at the leak regarding his children being willing to testify. A source told Page Six, "Brad and his camp has never attacked Angelina. But his camp feels this leak was calculated to sway opinion ahead of the conclusion of their trial."