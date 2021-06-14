Angelina Jolie Reportedly Reunited With Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller in New York

✖

Is Angelina Jolie reconnecting with ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller? The actress was photographed Friday arriving at the Dumbo apartment building of her British ex, rocking a long tan trench coat, face mask and carrying a bottle of Peter Michael wine. See the photos, obtained by Page Six, here. Arriving in the evening, Jolie was spotted leaving the building about three hours later at 10:30 p.m., and Miller was spotted going for a jog the next morning in the same neighborhood.

Jolie and Miller first met when she was just 20 while filming the 1995 film Hackers, and their whirlwind romance had them walking down the aisle in March 1996. The couple's nuptials made headlines at the time when Jolie was revealed to have used her own blood to write her groom's name on the back of a white shirt she borrowed from him for the ceremony, but it wasn't long before the pair's long-distance relationship took its toll. The two separated in September 1997 and officially filed for divorce in early 1999.

She told The New York Times of the end of her marriage, "You're suddenly somebody's wife. And you're like, 'Oh, I'm half of a couple now. I've lost me.'" She continued, "We went on some morning show, and they threw rice on us and they gave us toasters. I was thinking, 'I need to get myself back.'" Jolie and Miller have publicly remained on good terms and the Maleficent actress told The Calgary Sun, "Jonny and I never fought and we never hurt each other. I really wanted to be his wife. I really wanted to commit," as per The Mirror.

The two have publicly supported one another throughout the years, walking the red carpet together for a screening of Peace One Day in 2005, and in September 2020, Miller shared a throwback picture of the two from their Hacker days on Instagram. "I'm in the middle handcuffed to someone called....Angie I think?" he joked in the caption.

Jolie would go on to marry actor Billy Bob Thornton in 2000 before splitting in 2003. In 2014, she wed Brad Pitt, and the two were married until their split in 2019. Miller, meanwhile spent 10 years married to Law & Order actress Michele Hicks before splitting in 2018. Both Jolie and Miller have been single publicly since their high-profile divorces.