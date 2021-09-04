Angelina Jolie Feared for Family's Safety During Marriage to Brad Pitt

✖

Angelina Jolie has been in the midst of a legal battle with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. Amid this battle, Jolie engaged in an interview with The Guardian, which was published on Saturday. In the interview, the actor said that she feared for her family's safety during her marriage to Pitt.

Jolie spoke about her humanitarian work during the interview. Soon enough, the conversation turned towards her personal life and how that has affected that very work. The Oscar winner said that she became acutely aware of the problems concerning children's rights when she experienced her own legal battle in the United States. She told the outlet, "I remembered the rights of the child, and I took them out and looked at them and thought: well, these are for when you're in a situation and you want to make sure there is support for the children in your life." Jolie said that she couldn't be more direct regarding her own situation, but said that she realized that the "US hadn't ratified the rights of the child."

The interviewer asked Jolie directly what made her concerned about her own kids' rights. She said that she could not say too much as she is currently in her "own legal situation" and added, "I can't speak about that." They then asked whether she was referring to her divorce from Pitt and the domestic violence allegations she made against him, to which she nodded. When asked whether she feared for her children's safety, she said, "Yes, for my family. My whole family."

Jolie shares six children with Pitt, Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, both 13. The two actors first became an item in 2006 and later wed in 2014. They would go on to split in 2016. At the time, Jolie filed for divorce and cited irreconcilable differences for the reason for the split. The couple's lawyer, Robert Offer, stated about the split, "This decision was made for the health of the family."

Jolie and Pitt have since been involved in a major legal battle concerning the custody of their children. During this legal situation, in early 2021, it was reported that Jolie had "proof and authority in support" of domestic violence claims that she brought against Pitt in the past. The claims reportedly concerned an alleged altercation with their eldest son, Maddox. In regards to this report, a source told Page Six, "Brad and his camp has never attacked Angelina. But his camp feels this leak was calculated to sway opinion ahead of the conclusion of their trial."