Jamie King has lost physical custody of her two sons to ex-husband Kyle Newman.

According to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Hart of Dixie star, 45, has been ordered to share legal custody of sons James, 11, and Leo, 9, with her ex, but Newman has been granted tie-breaking authority and will now have sole physical custody of both children.

King has been granted supervised visitation rights and will be able to see her sons three times a week in specific time blocks as long as she is accompanied by an approved supervisor including her mother, sister, or brother-in-law.

King’s supervision is being required by the court because she has reportedly not completed a 6-month drug/alcohol program, which includes weekly testing, aftercare, and a 2-step program, nor a 26-week parenting program, individual counseling, and conjoint counseling with minors, according to PEOPLE.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 16: Actress Jaime King (L) and director/producer Kyle Newman attend the premiere of Disney's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" on December 16, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Newman, 48, asked a judge for sole custody of his children in October after claiming in a court petition that King had been “strung out” and “drunk” while caring for their children. He claimed that the children called him and begged him to pick them up, and when he arrived, he found King sitting on the floor, apparently not “wearing any pants” and joined by two men.

“Jaime looked distressed, strung out and was acting drunk. She gestured for me to come over to her because she tried to get up but could not stand,” he stated in court documents. Newman claimed King was “slurring her words” and said of their sons, “Those are bad boys. We have to do something about our boys. Their behavior is not right.”

King previously claimed in May 2020 documents that Newman had staged an “intervention” for her, but after she gave in and agreed to go to a treatment facility, she was able to prove she was not using drugs and was sent home shortly after undergoing testing.

Actress Jaime King and husband filmmaker Kyle Newman arrive at the premiere of Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' at the El Capitan Theatre on May 10, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

In Newman’s filing, he called King “a chronic drug addict and alcoholic who refuses to acknowledge that she has a problem, let alone seek meaningful treatment for such problem.”

He continued that “several friends” told him King was drinking and using opiates while pregnant with son James, and that at a prenatal appointment for their second son Leo found he “was also addicted due to her continued drug use.” He continued, “We found out at that same appointment that Leo Thames had a congenital heart defect and would need surgery to survive as soon as he was born. I was devastated.”