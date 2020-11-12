Jaime King Slams Ex-Husband Kyle Newman's Claims as He Files for Sole Custody

✖

Jaime King responded to ex-husband Kyle Newman's request for primary physical custody of their two children, denying his claims that she is an "absent parent" in their children's lives during the coronavirus pandemic. Newman claimed he is the "primary caregiver" for their children and has been their "sole parent" for most of the year. King filed for divorce in May. The two are parents to sons James, 7, and Leo, 5.

On Nov. 4, Newman, 44, filed for sole custody of their children, accusing King, 41, of being "largely" absent from their children's lives since February, reports Entertainment Tonight. She has been "either away at work in Canada or otherwise choosing to be away from them for weeks and month at a time during the COVID-19 pandemic," Newman claimed. He said he was the "primary caregiver" for the "majority" of their sons' lives and the "sole parent the large majority of 2020." He asked the court to grant him "primary physical custody with visitation to Jaime of alternating weekends and one evening per week."

King's rep disputed Newman's claims in a statement to ET. "Once again, Kyle’s lawyers have filed selectively redacted documents which perpetuate a false narrative about Jaime. Jaime’s utmost priority has been the well-being of her children and she will continue to pursue this privately for their sake," the statement read. King's rep said the actress wishes Newman "only the best" while he also works on a new project in Ontario and congratulated him on the success of his Dungeons and Dragons cookbook. King "looks forward to harmonious co-parenting of the boys when everyone is back home in Los Angeles," her rep said. She now has their sons with her while working on a movie in Puerto Rico.

In his filing, Newman also asked the court to only allow King to meet the children in "monitored supervised visits" and wants her to take an alcohol test when they are with her. He claimed King failed an alcohol stipulation test in June then missed further testing that day. He is "concerned" for his children "while in their mother's care," according to ET. Newman accused King of showing "dangerous and erratic behavior while under the influence of alcohol."

King is best known for starring in The CW's Hart of Dixie and stars in Netflix's Black Summer. She met Newman while working on the comedy Fanboys in 2005. The two were married for 12 years before King filed for divorce in May. She also filed for a temporary restraining order, but later withdrew the request in June.