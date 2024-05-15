Jamie King has shared a cryptic message amid the latest development in her divorce from Kyle Newman. Hours after reports surfaced that the former couple's divorce has been settled, despite King's claims that she signed a divorce settlement "under duress," the Hart of Dixie alum took to social media with a scathing post.

"You can't have your cake and eat it too," King wrote without naming names or directly hinting at what sparked the post." California 13th and 14th amendment rights. Abuse will not be tolerated. Enjoy your smash and grab. Celebrate. You are see through. We see you. We all see you."

The cryptic early morning message came just hours after The Blast reported that a judge recently signed off on King and Newman's separation, upholding their divorce settlement. Per the report, which cited legal documents, the Superior Court of California dismissed the actress' claims that she signed the settlement "under duress," noting that King failed to take the necessary actions to oppose Newman's motion for entry of judgment on April 18, 2024 and also failed to file her own motion to set aside the settlement agreement. While King did file multiple ex-parte applications claiming "she was under duress and stress at the time of signing the marital settlement agreement," the Court did not acknowledge the argument, citing minute orders from the day King and Newman brought up the settlement topic back in September and stating that it did not recall King "reflecting any duress or stress at the time."

With an effective date for the termination of their marital status now listed as May 14, 2024, the recent hearing brought an end to the former couple's tense divorce. King and Newman, who met while working on the comedy Fanboys in 2005, were married for 12 years before King filed for divorce in May of 2020. At the time, King also filed a domestic violence prevention petition and an emergency motion related to child custody and visitation. As the divorce proceedings progressed, things became messier as they battled over finances and custody of their children. King accused Newman of verbal and emotional abuse, with Newman claiming that King had substance abuse issues.

Although the former couple said in a joint statement in September that they "have come to a peaceful, loving and harmonious completion of our marriage," King later claimed that she filed the settlement "under duress," per The Blast.