Jaime King Granted Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband Kyle Newman Following Divorce Filing

Jaime King has been "partially granted" a temporary restraining order against estranged husband Kyle Newman after filing for divorce on Monday, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday. The Hart of Dixie actress, 41, requested a restraining order after filing to end her marriage of nearly 13 years, with a source explaining the emergency motion related to child custody and visitation she had filed was denied by a judge. The restraining order, however, was granted in part, meaning Newman cannot be within 100 yards of King.

"She's distraught," a source told PEOPLE, noting that King also filed for a domestic violence prevention petition against the director. Neither King nor Newman have commented publicly on the split or the filings. The couple first tied the knot in 2007 and are parents to sons James, 6, and Leo, 4.

Newman has been documenting time with his sons during coronavirus lockdown on Instagram over the past several weeks, while King celebrated her kids with a Mother’s Day video montage of her boys on Instagram earlier this month. Calling herself "incredibly blessed" to be their mother, King thanked her "beautiful babies" for "choosing [her]." She concluded with a wish to all the mothers out there, adding for her own children, "May I always hold for you and be the safest space that you know with happiness, peace, unconditional loving, support, laughter, abundance, understanding, joy and hearing and seeing you for you forever."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaime King (@jaime_king) on May 10, 2020 at 10:15am PDT

King and Newman have remained relatively private about their relationship, but opened up to InStyle Weddings at the time of their nuptials about their connection. Explaining she couldn't fully understand why, King said she was "instantly connected" to Newman and knew she "loved him so much." She added, "It was intense. I never thought that would happen to me."

In December 2018, King told Us Weekly that she and Newman were excellent co-parents due to their mutual fulfillment as separate people. "When you’re fulfilled as a human being, then you’re not just relying on your spouse to give you what it is that you need, which I think is sort of a tendency with a lot of long-term relationships," she said. Ultimately, she continued, Newman was her best friend, "lover," father of her kids and her "favorite human in the whole world." She added, "And so when you come from a place of fullness, then you’re sharing from a place that’s really sexy and fun and free."