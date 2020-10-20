'Happy Days' Reunion: John Stamos Asks If He Can Play Scott Baio's Character Chachi for Democratic Political Event

✖

On Monday, Ron Howard announced that there would be a Happy Days reunion event in order to support the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Howard noted on Twitter that this election is one of the most important in our lifetimes and that Wisconsin is one of the states that former Vice President Joe Biden must win in order to nab the presidency. In response to that message, John Stamos is throwing his hat into the ring in an effort to secure the role of Chachi, who was originally played by Scott Baio.

Howard shared that he will be joined by some of his Happy Days co-stars for this event, which will be held on Sunday. Henry Winkler, Anson Williams, Marion Ross, Don Most, and other cast members will be a part of this reunion event alongside Howard. Baio originally appeared on Happy Days in the role of Chachi. However, it doesn't appear as though he will be a part of this reunion, which shouldn't come as too much of a surprise given that Baio has frequently vocalized his support for the Republican party. Still, Stamos still wants "Chachi" to be a part of the event. So, he quote-tweeted Howard's message about the reunion and jokingly asked, "Can I play Chachi?"

Can I play Chachi? https://t.co/qAa8fIzg4Z — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) October 20, 2020

Of course, the original Chachi wasn't pleased to see Stamos' response. Baio responded directly to Stamos' tweet by writing, "Shouldn't you be taking care of Aunt Becky?" The actor's message referenced Lori Loughlin, Stamos' former Full House co-star, who was recently sentenced to prison over the college admissions scandal involving her two daughters. That wasn't all he had to say about the matter, though.

In a follow-up message, Baio quote-tweeted Stamos' original call to play Chachi and wrote, "This is what Hollywood has come to." He also included the hashtags "#shameful" and "#LiberalsAreDesperate." Over the past few years, Baio has publicly shared his support for Republican lawmakers. He has even peddled various conspiracy theories tied to Democrats, including ones about former President Barack Obama. So, it's not too surprising to see that he will not be involved in Happy Days' virtual reunion. The event will be live-streamed on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET for anyone who makes a donation to WisDems. A page for the event notes that "Anything you donate will be used to ensure that Trump loses Wisconsin, and thereby the White House."