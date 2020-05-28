Wanda Sykes Roasts Scott Baio After He Defends Roseanne Barr's Racist Tweets

Comedian Wanda Sykes roasted actor Scott Baio on Twitter after he defended Roseanne Barr's past racist tweets. In a post, Baio referred to presidential candidate Joe Biden's recent comment about black voters and Donald Trump, comparing it to Barr's comments. He specifically called out Sykes in his post and blasted her as well.

Hey [Wanda Sykes,] why is it okay for [Joe Biden] to say something clearly racist but [Barr] gets kicked off of her own show that YOU are a writer on, for making a mistake? Is it because you're a full of s—, hack liberal?" In her reply to Baio, Sykes called him "Chachi" — his character from Happy Days — and explained that the difference between Barr's comments and what Biden said was that the former vice president "didn’t say, 'Then you ain’t an ape.'" She then quipped that she had to "get back to work," and wished him luck in "whatever it is" he does.

Oh! Hey Chachi. Apologies, I didn’t see you. I’ll keep it short. Joe Biden didn’t say, “Then you ain’t an ape.” Well, let me get back to work...I hope you enjoy whatever it is that you do. https://t.co/vqHv7fmqgh — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 27, 2020

Barr was fired from the Roseanne reboot in May 2018 after she tweeted a racist comment about former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett. Barr blamed the incident on Ambien. As Baio noted, Sykes was a writer on the show, but quit after the comments came out, tweeting at the time, "I will not be returning to [Roseanne]." The show was subsequently canceled.

In her tweet, Barr suggested that Jarrett was the product of a cross between the "Muslim Brotherhood" and the "Planet of the Apes." She later apologized for her "bad joke," tweeting, "I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter." A short while later, she tweeted again, writing, "I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans." She then said she was "truly sorry" ridiculing Jarrett's "politics and her looks." Barr added, "I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste."

More recently, Biden came under fire for replying to a question from radio host Charlamagne tha God by saying that "You ain't black" if black voters don't vote for him over Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. He has since apologized, and stated that his remark was in response to him feeling that Charlamagne was "being a wise guy." Biden added, "I shouldn't have done that. It was a mistake."