Scott Baio Blasts 'Happy Days' Reunion to Benefit Wisconsin Democrats as 'Shameful'

A Happy Days cast reunion is coming up this weekend to promote Democratic candidates in Wisconsin, but Scott Baio will not be taking part. The actor lashed out at the production on Twitter, and at John Stamos, who jokingly offered to take Baio's place. He included the hashtags "shameful" and "liberals are desperate."

Ron Howard announced the Happy Days cast reunion on Twitter on Monday, explaining that it would be a virtual event to support the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Stamos quote-tweeted Howard, asking: "Can I play Chachi?" Baio, who played Chachi in the original series, quote-tweeted Stamos with a crying-laughing emoji, though he did not sound amused. He wrote: "This is what Hollywood has come to."

Baio is not listed on the bill for the Happy Days reunion, and from the sound of it, he is not interested in attending. However, the virtual event will include Howard, Henry Winkler, Anson Williams, Marion Ross and Don Most. The jury is still out on Stamos, but it seems unlikely that he will attend.

The event will be live-streamed starting at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 25 for anyone who makes a donation to WisDems. The event's landing page notes: "Anything you donate will be used to ensure that Trump loses Wisconsin, and thereby the White House."

Several of those on the bill have spoken out publicly against Trump, and presumably they are all knowingly campaigning against him here. By contrast, Baio has become more and more politically outspoken over the last few years, campaigning for Sen. Mitt Romney in 2012 and for Trump in 2016. He has parroted false conspiracy theories about former President Barack Obama, calling him "either dumb, a Muslim, or a Muslim sympathizer, and I don't think he's dumb."

On Twitter, Baio has shared more insidious conspiracy theories as well, including one claiming that the Sandy Hook shooting was a "false flag event," planned by the U.S. government as a stunt to change gun laws. Baio retweeted similar claims about the death of protester Heather Heyer, suggesting that the two events were related. At the same time, sexual assault allegations against Baio resurfaced, opening up a whole new wave of controversy.

All of this and more has impacted Baio's standing in the public eye, and divided him from his old sitcom co-stars. The Happy Days cast reunion event is streaming live on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. ET.