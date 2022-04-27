Halsey Hospitalized Multiple Times Amid Ongoing Health Issues

✖

Halsey is taking a step back as they handle health issues. The "Without Me" singer, 27, revealed on April 25 that they have been "in and out of the hospital" for the past few weeks while "dealing with some new challenges," despite trying to keep up appearances at a number of high-profile events.

"Trying my best to keep things normal; Grammys, Coachella etc.," Halsey wrote alongside a selfie taken in bed. "But my body is putting up a strong protest. And ultimately demanding that I slow down or stop foreal this time. Especially so I can be in the best shape for tour." The artist has been open about their ongoing health issues related to endometriosis and told fans not to worry if they go "MIA" for a bit.

(Photo: Halsey)

"I am doing the best I can under difficult circumstances," Halsey wrote, adding that they wanted to share what was going on with them in honor of their "fellow spoonies," a term for people who suffer from chronic illness. Halsey's latest health update comes after the "Bad at Love" artist attended the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 3, where they were nominated for Best Alternative Music Album, but had to leave early because they weren't "feeling super well."

Halsey shared on Instagram at the time that they'd had endometriosis surgery just three days prior, writing, "I'm attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago. Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I'm fragile. Fragile but excited."

Halsey, who gave birth to their first child Ender in July, has long been an advocate for endometriosis awareness, sharing their own story on a 2018 episode of The Doctors. "My whole life, my mother had always told me, 'Women in our family just have really bad periods,'" they said at the time. "It was just something she thought she was cursed to deal with and that I was cursed to deal with and that was just a part of my life."

Touring and playing concerts, the stress and strain on Halsey's body "really started to enhance and make the symptoms a little bit worse," they continued. "I was fainting all the time, and I got misdiagnosed with chronic fatigue, with anxiety, they were telling me I was fainting because I was anxious and I said, 'I am anxious.'" Finally receiving the endometriosis diagnosis was "bittersweet," Halsey said, "because it was like the relief of knowing I wasn't making it all up, I wasn't being sensitive, and it wasn't all in my head, but it also kind of sucked to know that I was going to be living with this forever."