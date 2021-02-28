Halsey Praises Her Surgery Scars in Photo Showing 'Angel' Baby Bump

✖

Halsey broke the internet when she announced in a glamorous pregnancy photoshoot that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin. She captioned the lovely photos with "surprise!" alongside a string of emojis, including a baby bottle, rainbow, and angel all while showing off her baby bump on a knit rainbow bikini top. Aydin commented on the post, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness," to which Halsey replied, "I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!" Since the announcement, the "New Americana" singer has been candid about her pregnancy so far, sharing the warts-and-all aspects of bringing new life into the world online.

Halsey posted a picture of her abdomen on her Instagram Story, showing off her scars from endometriosis surgery. She captioned the photo with "the scars that got me this angel" alongside the hashtag, "endo warrior."

Halsey has been candid about her struggles with endometriosis in the past, calling her experience "painful." This disorder causes tissue that normally lines the uterus to develop outside the uterus, causing many health problems and making it difficult to conceive. Halsey said on The Doctors in 2018 that she intended to freeze her eggs to increase her odds of having a child. "Doing an ovarian reserve is important to me because I'm fortunate enough to have that as an option," she said, "but I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility, about protecting myself."

Halsey revealed in Rolling Stone in 2016 that she had a miscarriage right before a show and that she still went through with the performance. "It's the angriest performance that I've ever done in my life," she said in the interview. "That was the moment of my life where I thought to myself, 'I don't feel like a f—ing human being anymore.' This thing, this music, Halsey, whatever it is that I'm doing, took precedence and priority over every decision that I made regarding this entire situation from the moment I found out until the moment it went wrong. I walked offstage and went into the parking lot and just started throwing up."

Halsey continued, saying that she wanted "to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star, more than I want to be anything in the world." She admitted to The Guardian in 2020 that her endometriosis made her feel "inadequate." "Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can't do the one thing I'm biologically put on this earth to do," she said. "Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralizing." Halsey referred to her pregnancy as "miraculous" and has yet to reveal her due date.