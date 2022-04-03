Halsey Undergoes Surgery Just Before the Grammys

Halsey is preparing to attend the Grammys on Sunday, their first since 2017, according to their latest post on Instagram. As they reveal, this year’s awards will mirror their last time due to a medical procedure they had to undergo before the show.

“The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in,” Halsey revealed. “As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago. Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile. Fragile but excited.”

Their struggles with endometriosis are nothing new for Halsey, neither are the surgeries. The singer posted about their first surgical procedures back in Jan. 2017, adding that they were “terrifying” but potentially a life changer.

“The most important of which being the surgery that would hopefully treat my endometriosis. For those of you who have followed this battle of mine or who may suffer with it yourself, you know the extremes to which it can be mentally exhausting and physically painful,” Halsey wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “I’m in total agony right now… (and I’m going to be in excruciating pain for a while cause I had quite the cocktail of procedures today).”

“If you suffer from chronic pain or a debilitating disease please know that I have found time to live a crazy, wild, rewarding life AND balance my treatment and I hope so much in my heart that you can too,” Halsey added, going on to prove it in person with her Grammys attendance in the aftermath. The moment did offer the singer a bout of “reverse” negative news due to the revelation they could still have children. Halsey wrote about the revelation in the liner notes of their second studio album, Manic.

“For a long time, I didn’t think that having a family was something I was going to be able to do, and it’s very, very important to me. Then one day my OB-GYN tells me it’s looking like I maybe can, and I was so moved,” Halsey wrote, reflecting on past struggles with reproductive health and her medical pain. “All of a sudden, everything is different. I’m not going to go tour myself to death because I have nothing else to do and I’m overcompensating for not being able to have this other thing that I really want. Now, I have a choice. I’ve never had a choice before.”

Here’s to a speedy recovery for the singer and a promising night at the Grammys in Las Vegas. Just remember to be gentle if you run into them!