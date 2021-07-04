Halsey Reveals Growing Baby Bump, Clears up Twin Speculation

✖

Singer Halsey revealed her growing baby bump in an Instagram Story video she shared on Saturday. She also cleared up any speculation that she may be expecting twins. The update came just days after she revealed on social media that her fourth album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power is in the works. It will be produced by Oscar-winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Halsey, 26, posted a video from her backyard, with the song "Heat Waves" by Glass Animals playing. "Too hot outside," she wrote. "Beeeeen ready. (Yes, it's ONE baby lol)." The parenthetical comment was a reference to speculation among fans that she might be expecting twins. The "You Should Be Sad" singer announced she is pregnant on Jan. 27, simply adding "surprise" in a caption. The baby's father is her boyfriend, Alev Aydin.

🎥 | Halsey no Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/TIGKoJhSnG — Halsey Daily Brasil (@halseydailybra) July 3, 2021

Although Halsey's pregnancy announcement came as a "surprise," she later told fans it was planned. In March, she responded to speculation about her pregnancy on Instagram. "Why is it ok to speculate and pass judgment about fertility and conception?" she wrote, later adding that the pregnancy was "100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb... But I would be just as happy even [if] it were another way."

Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, has been keeping fans up to date on her pregnancy, frequently sharing new pictures of her growing baby bump. However, little is known about her relationship with Aydin. It appears that they have known each other for a long time, as Aydn was seen in a "throwback" photo Halsey posted in March 2019. There have been rumors the two married already, as paparazzi photos showed the two wearing matching gold rings in May.

"Marriage is not the sole focus whatsoever," a source recently told Us Weekly. "At the end of the day, what matters most is that the baby is healthy and that she has a loving relationship with the father of her baby, and right now, she for sure loves and adores Alev. They are very much in love."

While Halsey prepares to welcome her first child, the singer is also working on her next album. On June 28, she announced that If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power is in the works, with Ross and Reznor producing. The producers won Oscars for their scores to The Social Network and Soul. Reznor is also the frontman of Nine Inch Nails. The new album will be Halsey's follow-up to last year's Maniac, which featured the hits "Without Me," "Graveyard," and "You Should Be Sad."