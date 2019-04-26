Halsey Fans Come to Her Support After She Reveals ‘Naked’ Rock Climbing Accident

Halsey fans have come out to support the singer after she revealed that she suffered a “naked” rock climbing accident.

Taking to Instagram, Halsey showed off scratches she got on her back while climbing, adding in the caption, “don’t go rock climbing naked. or do. do you.”

Many of her fans have been commenting on her post and letting her know they are glad she’s OK.

“You better be alright!! You’ve got to perform at the [Billboard Music Awards] By 2 weeks! Wishing you all the best. Stay happy and do take rest,” one fan wrote.

“Oh sh!+ I hope you’ll be okay stay strong girl,” someone else said, while another fan commented, “please be careful.”

“You poor baby! Why would you do something like that?” one other user concernedly inquired.

Halsey is no stranger to being open about her physical health, as she recently also shared that she bruised up her knees.

She has also spoken candidly about her endometriosis diagnosis, taking to Twitter previously to share what she deals with on a daily basis.

“I have endometriosis. I’ve had 3 miscarriages, 4 surgeries, pretty much in pain every day of my life, and I’ve donated/raised upwards of $300,000 in the name of research and support. I’m not trying to be quirky. Or different. I’m just trying to normalize an underdiscussed illness,” the singer stated.

Halsey was honored at the Endometriosis Foundation of America’s ninth annual Blossom Ball in March 2018, and spoke to the crowd about her experiences.

“Sometimes I’m bloated, I’m on an I.V., I’m sick, I’m on medicine, and I’m backstage, terrified that I’m going to bleed through my clothes in the middle of my show,” she explained, also revealing that she had suffered a pregnancy miscarriage.

Halsey went on to say that it is important to her that she speak up and speak out, so that the others who suffer from the same diagnosis can feel like their situation is less stigmatized.

“[I’m] trying to normalize the conversation and say, ‘It’s okay to talk about reproductive illness, this doesn’t make you weak, this makes you strong and you should be proud and vocal,’” she said. “And the more you talk about it, the more likely you’re going to help one of your friends who might not know that they have it because they may be afraid of speaking about it, too.”

Halsey’s most recent album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, was released in 2017. She recently recorded a song with K-pop sensations BTS, and also appeared in Lil Dicky’s environmental-friendly track “Earth.”