Mamie Laverock is celebrating a major recovery milestone! Three months after she sustained "life-threatening injuries" when she fell from a five-story balcony, the When Calls the Heart star, 20, is home from the hospital, according to new updates shared to her official Facebook page on Monday, Aug. 19.

"Dreams do come true. Welcome Home Mamie," one post read. The post included a photo of a handmade "Home Sweet Home" sign as well as a rainbow-shaped balloon arrangement and cake. A video shared to the page showed family and friends holding welcome signs as they gathered around an ambulance, the doors opening to reveal Laverock inside on a stretcher and smiling at the camera.

While Laverock is now home, she still faces a long recovery. In a follow-up comment, the young star's Facebook page revealed that "she's still severely injured but we will take care of her privately." It added that Laverock "needed to be at home. So happy for her. She made it this far..next chapter. It's a blessing to have her home."

Laverock, who played Rosaleen Sullivan on the Hallmark Channel romantic drama, had been hospitalized since early May when first taken to a Winnipeg hospital on May 11 by her mother Nicole Rockmann after suffering an undisclosed "medical emergency," according to a GoFundMe page. She was later transferred to a hospital in Vancouver. Just two weeks later, on May 26, her family said Laverock had been "escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories." She suffered "life threatening injuries" in the fall, underwent multiple surgeries, and was placed on life support. Her mother later clarified to the Los Angeles Times that the accident was not "intended" and was not a suicide attempt.

In the months that followed, Laverock's family continued to update fans on her recovery, with Laverock sharing the first message of her own in a July 7 update to her GoFundMe page, writing, "Thank you so much. I don't even know what to say. My heart is full." A day later, she celebrated her "miracle" 20th birthday. In an update earlier this month, Laverock's family revealed that on Aug. 2, the star took her first steps since the accident. A video showed the actress wearing air casts on both of her legs and standing up with the assistance f hospital staff. Using a walker, she took a few steps.

Her family closed their GoFundMe in July after raising nearly 40,000 CAD (approximately $29,000), her parents stating, "Please know how much you helped this family in our hardest circumstances. Thank you for caring."