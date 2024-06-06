'When Calls The Heart' Actress Mamie Laverock in 'Tremendous Pain' Post-Surgery After Balcony Fall

When Calls the Heart actor Mamie Laverock is "fighting hard every day" after falling from a five-story balcony on May 26. In an update to the Hallmark star's GoFundMe page, Laverock's family – mother Nicole Rockmann, father John Laverock, and stepfather Rob Compton – shared that the 19-year-old's body "body "has been shattered" and she has been left in "tremendous pain" following the accident and after undergoing several surgeries.

"She has undergone two 11 hour surgeries with two doctors working on her, a three hour surgery and another surgery today," the family wrote. "We have nothing but gratitude for the doctors and nurses who have been exemplary in her care since May 26."

According to Laverock's loved ones, the actress, who portrayed Rosaleen Sullivan on the Hallmark show, "is 'doing well' comparatively to when she arrived Doing well because she has survived these extensive surgeries." However, they noted that she "is enduring tremendous pain and continues to not give up." The family said they "can only hold onto the miracles of each day and continue to thank everyone for their prayers and marvel at the miracles of her story . Our daughter loves her life and loves her family and is fighting hard everyday.

On May 11, Laverock suffered an undisclosed "medical emergency," which required her mother to travel to Winnipeg, Canada. She was originally hospitalized at a Winipeg hospital before she was later transferred to a Vancouver hospital, where on May 26 she fell from a balcony walkway while being "escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital." The teen sustained "life threatening injuries" in the fall, which her mother told the Los Angeles Times was not "intended" and was not a suicide attempt. Ann Gibbon, a spokesperson for Providence Health Care, which operates St. Paul's Hospital, confirmed that "an incident happened" at the hospital, but did not share further information.

According to Rockmann, the family plans to take legal action against St. Paul's, the hospital where the accident occurred. She told the outlet, "we have a case. All we care about is that Mamie can make a recovery and that she's alive and that she's fighting and that she's strong. It's unbelievable that she's with us."

Rockmann said her daughter remains on life support following the May 26 incident but is off a ventilator after undergoing several multi-hour surgeries. She has since been transferred to a trauma receiving center, with Rockmann sharing that Laverock "just opened her eyes. Let's just hope this is the turnaround and she's going to get through this now. I couldn't be happier that people reached out and cared. The story will be told."