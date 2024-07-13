'When Calls the Heart' Star Mamie Laverock Celebrates 'Miracle Birthday' After Balcony Fall

Mamie Laverock is celebrating a big milestone. Less than two months after the When Calls the Heart actress fell from a balcony, she celebrated her 20th birthday on July 8. She shared some photos to her Facebook, including a When Calls the Heart cake, calling the special day her "miracle birthday." Laverock also shared a personally designed hospital gown and beautiful rainbow balloons, always using "miracle birthday" to show just how lucky she really is.

That's not all. Laverock's mother posted that on July 9, "Mamie moved onto her stomach, pushed herself up and held onto me..at that moment we realized we could have our first hug." After being on life support, Laverock is certainly making a lot of progress, and it's really the best news one could hope for in her situation. The fact she was able to celebrate her birthday after what happened truly makes it a miracle, and it looks like Laverock isn't wasting any second.

In early May, Laverock was taken to the hospital due to "a medical emergency." After her fall on May 26, she underwent multiple surgeries and was even on life support. She was in "tremendous pain" but gradually improving. Last month, her mother wrote on Facebook that Laverock's "road to recovery will be long." She seems to be taking it day by day, and that's all that anyone can really ask for.

Mamie Laverock is best known as Rosaleen Sullivan in the Hallmark romance drama When Calls the Heart, appearing in nine episodes total in Seasons 1, 2, and most recently, Season 10. She also appeared in Spotlight on Christmas, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Wedding of Dreams, Psych, and This Means War.

There haven't been any updates to Laverock's GoFundMe page since May 26, but donations have surpassed the $30,000 goal and are nearly $39,000 as of this writing. At the very least, Laverock is continuing to keep people updated on social media, and hopefully, her miracle birthday is only one of many celebrations she will be able to have moving forward. Between celebrating her birthday and being able to hug her mom, she is doing as well as can be expected, and it's going to be great to see her continuing to improve and reach many more milestones.