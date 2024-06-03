Mamie Laverock's Health Scares and Hospitalization: What to Know

The 'When Calls the Heart' star was hospitalized on May 11th after experiencing 'a medical emergency' and has undergone multiple surgeries after falling from a five-story balcony on May 26.

When Calls the Heart fans and cast members are continuing to rally their support around Mamie Laverock. The 19-year-old actress, who portrays Rosaleen Sullivan on the beloved Hallmark series, has been hospitalized since mid-May, with her parents Rob and Nicole Compton sharing in numerous updates to a GoFundMe campaign that Laverock

was put on life support and underwent surgery after falling from a five-story balcony.

Laverock was initially hospitalized on May 11 after experiencing an undisclosed "medical emergency." According to her parents, "Nicole traveled to Winnipeg to help Mamie... Nicole was able to get there in time to save her life. Then got her to a hospital in Winnipeg." Laverock was then transferred to a hospital in Vancouver. Per the GoFundMe campaign, her recovery was "unclear" at the time, but she was "showing signs of improvement." Her parents said at the time that they expected her hospitalization to last "upwards of a month or more."

In a devastating update shared a little more than two weeks later, Rob and Nicole revealed that their daughter suffered "life threatening injuries" when she fell five stories from a balcony walkway after being "escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital" on May 26. Laverock "sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support," with her family adding, "we are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time."

According to the most recent update shared by the family, Laverock's "body has been shattered" and she has "undergone two 11 hour surgeries with two doctors working on her, a three hour surgery," and was set to undergo a fourth procedure. Rob and Nicole added that the young star is "'doing well' comparatively to when she arrived. Doing well because she has survived these extensive surgeries." However, she is "enduring tremendous pain and continues to not give up. We can only hold onto the miracles of each day and continue to thank everyone for their prayers and marvel at the miracles of her story . Our daughter loves her life and loves her family and is fighting hard everyday."

Laverock has starred in everything from the 2018 Hallmark movie Wedding of Dreams to Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events, per her IMDb profile. She is best known for her recurring role as Rosaleen Sullivan, the daughter of Patrick and Molly Sullivan, in the Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart. After appearing throughout the show's first two seasons, during which she won the Young Artists Award for Best Performance in a TV Series for her performance and was nominated for a Leo for her role on the series, Laverock reprised the role in 2023 for the Western drama's 10th season.

Amid her hospitalization, Hallmark Channel shared a statement on their social media accounts saying, "We are deeply saddened to hear the news about Mamie Laverock. As a beloved member of our When Calls the Heart community, we wish her and her family peace, comfort, and many prayers during this difficult time." Many of Laverock's co-stars have also shared their support, with her on-screen mother, Johannah Newmarch, writing on X (formerly Twitter), "I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this."

The GoFundMe campaign created by Laverock's family has since raised more than $35,000 of its $30,000 goal. Further updates on the actress' condition have not been shared at this time.