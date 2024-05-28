'When Call the Heart' Actress Mamie Laverock on Life Support After Fall From Five-Story Balcony

The 'When Calls the Heart Star' was hospitalized on May 11th after experiencing 'a medical emergency' and has been in 'intensive treatment' since, her family said.

When Calls the Heart star Mamie Laverock is on life support after sustaining "life threatening injuries" after falling from a five-story balcony. In an update to a GoFundMe campaign, Laverock's parents, Rob and Nicole Compton, shared that the Hallmark star sustained "life threatening injuries," has since undergone multiple surgeries, and is currently fighting for her life following the incident over the weekend.

The incident happened just two weeks after Laverock was hospitalized after she suffered an unspecified "medical emergency." According to her parents, on Saturday, May 11, "Nicole traveled to Winnipeg to help Mamie, who was having a medical emergency. Nicole was able to get there in time to save her life." Laverock was initially taken to a hospital in Winnipeg, but was later transferred to a hospital in Vancouver. At the time, her family said Laverock's "recovery is unclear at this time but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement."

Laverock has been "in intensive treatment" ever since, with her parents sharing in a heartbreaking update over the weekend that that their daughter "sustained life threatening injuries" after falling from a balcony while being "escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital" on Sunday, May 26.

"We are deeply saddened to report that on May 26th, Mamie, who has been in intensive treatment for the past two weeks, was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories. She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support," the update read. "We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time."

In the days since her hospitalization, Laveorck has been surrounded by support, with messages on the GoFundMe campaign reading, "Stay strong and take care, Mamie" and "Sending Mamie and all of you our love and strength." The actress' When Calls the Heart co-star Johannah Newmarch, who stars on the show as Molly Sullivan, also shared her support, writing on X (formerly Twitter), "I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this."

With a list of credits that includes titles like the 2018 Hallmark movie Wedding of Dreams, Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events, and Lifetime's 2020 TV movie Spotlight on Christmas, per her IMDb profile, Laverock is best known for her starring role as Rosaleen Sullivan, the daughter of Patrick and Molly Sullivan, on the hit Hallmark drama When Calls the Heart. Laveorck won the Young Artists Award for Best Performance in a TV Series for her performance and was nominated for a Leo for her role on the series. She reprised her role, reuniting with Newmarch, in three episodes of Season 10, her character returning to Coal Valley after nannying for a family in another town.