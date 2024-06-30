'When Calls the Heart' Star on 'Long' Road to Recovery: Mamie Laverock Health Update

When Calls the Heart star Mamie Laverock has a long road to recovery, but her mother shared a positive update on her progress. According to PEOPLE, Laverock's mother confirmed she survived the 5-story fall at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver, allegedly falling while being escorted around the facility.

"Thank you for your healing messages for Mamie. Mamie survived her injuries, however, her road to recovery will be long," her mother Nicole Rockmann wrote on her Facebook page. "I will be setting up a mailbox for all of your cards and well wishes shortly."

Laverock has been recovering in the hospital since her May 26 fall, with an update coming on Facebook at the start of June. The post had no caption but it did show her hand hooked up to an IV with a teddy bear in her grasp. The actress was released from surgery on May 30, confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE by her family spokesperson. Rockmann also confirmed her daughter was improving while speaking with the Los Angeles Times.

"Let's just hope this is the turnaround and she's going to get through this now," she told the outlet. "I couldn't be happier that people reached out and cared. The story will be told."

Rockmann also confirmed that the fall was not intentional and blamed the hospital where the injury happened. "This is an absolute miracle and there will be accountability," she said. "All we care about is that Mamie can make a recovery and that she's alive and that she's fighting and that she's strong. It's unbelievable that she's with us."

Laverock was taken by her mother to a hospital in Winnipeg due to a "medical emergency" where she was transferred to the Vancouver hospital after being admitted. It was here that she was escorted out of a "secure unit" of the hospital, taken up to a balcony walkway "from which she fell five stories."

"She sustained life-threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support," Laverock's parents wrote on GoFundMe. "We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time."