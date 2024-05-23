'When Calls the Heart' Favorite Hospitalized for 'Medical Emergency': GoFundMe Launched for Mamie Laverock

When Calls the Heart actress Mamie Laverock has been hospitalized. In a GoFundMe campaign created on May 14, Laverock's parents revealed that the Hallmark star is currently hospitalized in Vancouver after she suffered an unspecified "medical emergency" on Saturday, May 11.

"On Saturday May 11th, Nicole traveled to Winnipeg to help Mamie ,who was having a medical emergency. Nicole was able to get there in time to save her life. Then got her to a hospital in Winnipeg," the Comptons wrote. "Mamie has since been transferred to Hospital here in Vancouver. Her recovery is unclear at this time but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement."

Further details surrounding Laverock's "medical emergency" and current condition were not shared, but her parents said they are "trying to go every day to support her." They added that "any contributions would help us be by her side. But this could be upwards of a month or more." The GoFundMe page has raised more than $5,500, surpassing the initial $2,000 goal.

Laverock is best known for her award-winning role as Rosaleen Sullivan on the hit Hallmark drama When Calls the Heart. Rosaleen is the daughter of Patrick and Molly Sullivan. After her father was one of the miners killed in the accident at the beginning of series, Rosaleen was left traumatized and unable to speak. She won the Young Artists Award for Best Performance in a TV Series for her performance and was nominated for a Leo for her role on the series.

Her hospitalization came just months after Laverock's most recent appearance on the show. The actress reprised her role in three episodes of Season 10, her character returning to Coal Valley after nannying for a family in another town. She last appeared in the episode "Starry Nights," which aired on Oct. 15, 2023. Opening up about her return on the March 26 episode of the Heart to Hearties podcast, Laverock said it was "amazing" being able to return to When Calls the Heart.

"Being able to come back and see everyone again, it was...crazy because literally no one has, like, physically changed," she said. "So weird, like, I'm like so much older and everyone here hasn't even changed."

Outside of When Calls the Heart, Laverock has appeared on numerous other Hallmark titles including the 2018 Hallmark movie Wedding of Dreams. Her other credits include The Killing Game, This Means War, Psych, The Hollow Child, A Series of Unfortunate Events, and Lifetime's 2020 TV movie Spotlight on Christmas, per her IMDb profile.