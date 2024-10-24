Halle Berry Scores Major Legal Win Amid Co-Parenting Battle With Ex Olivier Martinez

Halle Berry has scored a major legal win amid her co-parenting battle with ex-husband Olivier Martinez. TMZ reports that Berry claimed Martinez was trying to skip co-parenting therapy over the summer, so she filed a legal complaint asking a judge to force Martinez to resume the appointments.

TMZ has obtained new legal docs that revealed the judge did in fact side with Berry on the issue. However, the judge also noted that Martinez had already complied with the request after going to court over the matter. Overall, this is still a defined victory for Berry.

Berry and Martinez began dating in 2010, following the end of her relationship with French-Canadian model Gabriel Aubry, with whom shares one child, a 16-year-old daughter. The pair became engaged in 2012 and married in July 2013. Later that year, in October, she gave birth to their only child together, a son, who is now 11.

In 2015, Berry and Martinez announced they were divorcing after two years of marriage. The divorce was finalized in December 2016, but it would be seven more years before their custody and child support issues were settled in August 2023, although it seems the pair may still have some hurdles to overcome.

Berry has since gone on to date musician Van Hunt, whom she became romantically involved with in 2020. It is unclear if Martinez has a new love in his life these days.