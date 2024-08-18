Halle Berry Embroiled in Big Custody Dispute as 'The Union' Drops on Netflix

The battle between Halle Berry and her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez, is never-ending. Just weeks after Berry complained to the court that he was putting off their co-parenting therapy of their 10-year-old son, Maceo, TMZ reports the Oscar winner has filed for sole physical and legal custody of the boy. Berry and Martinez split in 2015 after two years of marriage. Their divorce was just finalized last year, with the two currently having joint physical and legal custody of Maceo. But Berry says Martinez doesn't take Maceo's growing behavior issues seriously, and he prioritizes the boy's soccer practices above all else.

Berry says she's tried mediating privately but is forced to go public with the legal filing due to Martinez's resistance to come to a mutual agreement. The actress blames her ex's "turbulent and detrimental behavior," saying it negatively impacts their son and has manifested into Maceo having behavior and learning problems.

Maceo is reportedly struggling in school, and when she spoke with Martinez about getting him a tutor during his time with his father, Martinez refused due to Maceo's soccer schedule. When they swap for custody, she says Maceo returns to her exhibiting combative behavior. Berry says her main issue with Martinez is their disagreements over childbearing.

Berry believes having sole custody is the only solution to get Maceo back on track. She wants the ability to make decisions related to education and therapy without having to include Martinez.

In early August, Berry said she and Martinez agreed to attend co-parenting therapy to resolve issues related to raising Maceo, but he delayed the therapy sessions until September so he can take the "summer off." Considering the sessions are on Zoom, Berry didn't buy any scheduling conflicts Martinez could cite.

Eight years after their 2015 split, Berry was ordered to pay Martinez a reported $8,000 a month in child support for Martinez, as well as "4.3% of any income she receives above $2,000,000" in additional support, as well as her son's private school tuition, uniforms, school supplies, and any extracurricular activities, PEOPLE reported at the time.