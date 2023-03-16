Who Is Van Hunt? Meet Halle Berry's Boyfriend

Halle Berry is in love, and she doesn't care who knows it. The Oscar-winning actress first went (semi) public with her beau, Van Hunt, in 2020. She shared a cheeky picture of herself on Instagram donning a black T-shirt bearing the logo of him along with an olive-colored pageboy cap. "now ya know... ♥️🦶🏽," she captioned the pitcture, which included a foot emoji, referencing an earlier Instagram post she shared in the summer of that year of her feet playing footsie with an unknown man. Later, insiders gushed about their romance. "Halle has found a soulmate in Van," a source told PEOPLE. "She feels greatly loved by him. She is very happy and secure in the relationship." Luckily, Hunt understands Berry's lifestyle as he's in the entertainment industry, also.

Hunt is a Grammy award-winning recording artist. He has released five albums since his debut self-titled project in 2004. In 2007, Hunt won the Grammy Award for R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals in 2007 for "Family Affair." He was previously managed by American Idol staple, Randy Jackson. Jackson was by Hunt's side the night he won his Grammy.

Like Berry, he's a parent. Berry has two children from previous relationships. Hunt has a teenage son. He keeps him out of the public eye, but he has spoken in interviews about the joys fatherhood brings him.

Berry has been unlucky in the love department. She's been married three times. First to MLB player, David Justice. She later married R&B crooner, Eric Benet. Her third marriage was to Olivier Martinez, whom she shares a son with. But she says had she met Hunt sooner, none of her previous marriages would have existed.

While appearing on Ellen after going public with Hunt, Berry joked that the talk show host and comedian should have introduced her to Hunt sooner as he'd previously appeared on her show. "We've talked about this, he and I, and actually a few days ago, when I knew I was coming here," she told DeGeneres. "I said, 'You know, I was on her first season,' and he goes, 'So was I,' and I said, 'You mean you could've found me 20 years and saved me all this misery I've been through?' [It] "would've saved [her] three marriages."