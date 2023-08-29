Big Updates on Halle Berry's Divorce

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have finalized their divorce settlement almost eight years after their divorce. In documents obtained by PEOPLE, the couple, co-parents of 9-year-old Maceo, settled their divorce and custody dispute. As part of the ruling, Martinez and Berry will share joint legal custody, and Berry will pay him $8,000 a month in child support and 4.3% of her income above $2,000,000 in additional support. The contract also stipulates that Berry will cover the costs of her son's private school tuition, uniforms, and school supplies, as well as any extracurricular activities. She will repay Martinez for any costs incurred from the current school year. Martinez and Berry were ruled legally single in December 2016, but the former couple continued to negotiate on child custody and support issues. It was in 2010 that the couple met on the set of Dark Tide, shortly after her breakup with Gabriel Aubry, and they announced their engagement in 2012 before getting married in 2013 and welcoming Mateo within a few months. In addition to Maceo, Berry also has 15-year-old Nahla Ariela with her ex-boyfriend Aubry. Berry and Martinez's two-year marriage came to an end in October 2015 amid heightened rumors over their relationship.

Despite the settlement terms, Berry is decidedly in her 'unbothered era' following the divorce. In an Instagram post over the weekend, the 57-year-old actress shared a meme of three people performing some stellar dance moves, each with the captions "me," "myself," and "I." According to Metro UK, the original post was captioned: "How I'm Vibing in my unbothered era," with an additional crying laughing emoji. Another thing she has to be "unbothered" about — her love life. It was in September 2020 that Berry and Van Hunt, a professional musician, made their relationship official. They had been dating for "several months" before they went public, according to a source who told PEOPLE Hunt met Berry's children. A cover story for AARP The Magazine in February/March 2022 quoted the Oscar winner as saying, "for the first time in my life, everything is firing on all cylinders" in her personal and professional life.

"I really believe I've found my person. My son Maceo on his own did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car. I think he finally sees me happy, and it's infectious. It was his way of saying, 'This is good. This makes me happy,'" said Berry. "It was a very real moment for all of us," she recalled the family memory. "I teared up, Van was fighting back tears. Even Maceo knew he'd said something poignant. I have two children. Van has a son. As a mom living this modern, blended family, all I care about is that my kids are okay with my decisions." "I have this new amazing love in my life," Berry said of Hunt. "Because of COVID we spent four months talking on the phone. We were forced to let only our brains connect and discover if we had a connection before our bodies decided to get involved. I'd never done it this way. I fell in love with his mind, his conversation." Her past relationships left her feeling "stuck," she also told AARP. "We want to make it work; we want to fix it. Then we often jump into a new relationship to heal from the old one, and we're just rebounding and never taking the time to grow and take care of ourselves first," the Bruised director explained.