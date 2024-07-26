Hailie Jade: Meet Eminem's 28-Year-Old Daughter

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott has become a big social media celebrity over the past few years. Notably, her famous dad spent most of her childhood keeping her away from paparazzi cameras, so there's still a lot about the Instagram Influencer that fans don't know. The hip-hop heiress' social media presence has gained a large following, including over 3 million Instagram followers. In her profile bio, Scott writes, "Welcome to my unpredictable IG life," adding, "I dont have a Twitter." For fans curious to know more about Mathers, we have included some of her most popular Instagram photos below, as well as details about her life, adapted from The List. Scroll down to see and read more! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade)

Podcast In addition to her busy social media life, Scott also has a Podcast titled Just a Little Shady, which is a fun play on her dad's rap alter-ego, Slim Shady. The podcast finds Scott and her co-host Brittany Ednie talking about a range of topics, including what's going on in their lives and pop-culture moments that catch their attention.

Public School While it is very common for the children of celebrities to be enrolled in private school, Eminem opted not to do that with his daughter. Scott went to public school in the same Michigan county that her famous dad grew up in.

Homecoming Queen View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) Scott was described as being a very smart and caring student by people familiar with her high school career, and that led her to be very popular. In 2013, Scott was crowned Homecoming Queen, with her father watching the moment from elsewhere in the school "because he didn't want to cause a scene — he wanted Hailie to have her own moment."

Model Student The List reports that Scott's high school career ended with her graduating Summa Cum Laude, which indicates that he had a 3.9 or above GPA. She was also a member of the National Honor Society, and received the Academic Excellence Award and Department of Psychology Award.

College Girl View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) Following high school, Scott went on to attend Michigan State University. She also joined a sorority and was named Sigma Phi Epsilon's (the fraternity organization of ZTA) Sweetheart of 2016.

Siblings Believe it or not, Scott actually has some siblings. She has an older adopted sister named Alaina and a younger half-sister named Stevie Laine Scott, who is the child of Scott's mother Kim from a separate relationship.

Adorable Puppies View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) Scott has two adorable Shiba Inu pups, Lottie and Wolf, whom she's posted about several times. "Happy #nationalpuppyday from the sassiest pup around," she wrote in one of the posts.