Hailie Jade: Meet Eminem's 28-Year-Old Daughter
'Just a Little Shady' podcast host Hailie Jade Scott is the daughter of Eminem and his ex, Kim Scott.
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott has become a big social media celebrity over the past few years. Notably, her famous dad spent most of her childhood keeping her away from paparazzi cameras, so there's still a lot about the Instagram Influencer that fans don't know.
The hip-hop heiress' social media presence has gained a large following, including over 3 million Instagram followers. In her profile bio, Scott writes, "Welcome to my unpredictable IG life," adding, "I dont have a Twitter." For fans curious to know more about Mathers, we have included some of her most popular Instagram photos below, as well as details about her life, adapted from The List. Scroll down to see and read more!
Podcast
In addition to her busy social media life, Scott also has a Podcast titled Just a Little Shady, which is a fun play on her dad's rap alter-ego, Slim Shady. The podcast finds Scott and her co-host Brittany Ednie talking about a range of topics, including what's going on in their lives and pop-culture moments that catch their attention.
Public School
While it is very common for the children of celebrities to be enrolled in private school, Eminem opted not to do that with his daughter.
Scott went to public school in the same Michigan county that her famous dad grew up in.
Homecoming Queen
Scott was described as being a very smart and caring student by people familiar with her high school career, and that led her to be very popular.
In 2013, Scott was crowned Homecoming Queen, with her father watching the moment from elsewhere in the school "because he didn't want to cause a scene — he wanted Hailie to have her own moment."
Model Student
The List reports that Scott's high school career ended with her graduating Summa Cum Laude, which indicates that he had a 3.9 or above GPA.
She was also a member of the National Honor Society, and received the Academic Excellence Award and Department of Psychology Award.
College Girl
Following high school, Scott went on to attend Michigan State University. She also joined a sorority and was named Sigma Phi Epsilon's (the fraternity organization of ZTA) Sweetheart of 2016.
Siblings
Believe it or not, Scott actually has some siblings. She has an older adopted sister named Alaina and a younger half-sister named Stevie Laine Scott, who is the child of Scott's mother Kim from a separate relationship.
Husband
Scott began dating Evan McClintock in 2016, with the pair eventually getting engaged on Feb. 4, 2023. She revealed in May that they said their I Dos and are now husband and wife. According to The Sun, McClintock is an executive at an investigation management company in Michigan. It is said that Eminem is "very approving" of his daughter's love.
Adorable Puppies
Scott has two adorable Shiba Inu pups, Lottie and Wolf, whom she's posted about several times. "Happy #nationalpuppyday from the sassiest pup around," she wrote in one of the posts.
Eminem's Success
Eminem is undeniably one of the most well-respected rappers in the music industry, but if you ask him, he owes all his success to his daughter. "[Hailie] has been my main, like source of drive and motivation, especially when she was first born and I didn't have a career, I didn't have money, I didn't have place a to live," Eminem once said while being interviewed by radio host Sway.
"So I think that really kicked me in the ass harder than anything was knowing that, and like, how I'm gonna raise her and like gave me that motivation," he continued. "She's always the driving force for me to like stay busy, stay focused and always been my number one reason for fear of failure." "I can't fail, I can't fail, because if I do, then… I can't be a failure. I can't have her grow up and not be able to say her dad succeeded…" Eminem added. "Truth is, she's all I got in this world, like really. If anything ended tomorrow, she's all that I have."
Trending Now:
-
1'Facts of Life' Reboot Killed By 'Greedy B--ch' Claims Former Star
-
2King Charles Was Caught on Camera Fuming Over Prince William at Coronation
-
3Jennifer Lopez Reportedly 'Faking It' Publicly, 'Destroyed' in Private Over Ben Affleck Split
-
4Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Reveal the Name of Their 4th Child
-
5Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King Make Rare Comment on Relationship Rumors