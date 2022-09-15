Hailie Jade Mathers: Meet Eminem's 26-Year-Old Daughter
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers has become a big social media celebrity over the past few years. There's still a lot about the Instagram Influencer that fans don't know about though. Notably, her famous dad spent most of her childhood keeping her away from paparazzi cameras.
Now Mathers is all grown up and running her life in her own way. The hip-hop heiress' social media presence has even gained social media followers to the tune of nearly 3 million Instagram followers. In her profile bio, Mathers writes, "Welcome to my unpredictable IG life," adding, "I dont have a Twitter." For fans curious to know more about Mathers, we have included some of her most recent Instagram photos below and details about her life, adapted from The List. Scroll down to see and read more!
Podcast
In addition to her busy social media life, Mathers also has a Podcast titled Just a Little Shady, which is a fun play on her dad's rap alter-ego, Slim Shady. The podcast finds Mathers and her co-host Brittany Ednie talking about a range of topics, including what's going on in their lives and pop-culture moments that catch their attention.
Public School
While it is very common for the children of celebrities to be enrolled in private school, Eminem opted not to do that with his daughter. Mathers went to public school in the same Michigan county that her famous dad grew up in.
Homecoming Queen
Mathers was described as being a very smart and caring student by people familiar with her high school career, and that led her to be very popular. In 2013, Mathers was crown Homecoming Queen, with her father watching the moment from elsewhere in the school "because he didn't want to cause a scene — he wanted Hailie to have her own moment."
Model Student
The List reports that Mathers' high school career ended with her graduating Summa Cum Laude, which indicates that he had a 3.9 or above GPA. She was also a member of the National Honor Society, and received the Academic Excellence Award and Department of Psychology Award.
College Girl
Following high school, Mathers went on to attend Michigan State University. She also joined a sorority and was named Sigma Phi Epsilon's (the fraternity organization of ZTA) Sweetheart of 2016.
Siblings
Believe it or not, Mathers actually has some siblings. She has an older adopted sister named Alaina and a younger half-sister named Whitney Laine Scott, who is the daughter of Mathers' mother Kim from a separate relationship.
Boyfriend
Mathers has been dating Evan McClintock for roughly six years. According to The Sun, McClintock is an executive at an investigation management company in Michigan. It is said that Eminem is "very approving" of his daughter's love.
Adorable Puppies
Mathers has two adorable Shiba Inu pups, Lottie and Wolf, whom she's posted about several times. "Happy #nationalpuppyday from the sassiest pup around," she wrote in one of the posts.
Eminem's Success
Eminem is undeniably one of the most well-respected rappers in the music industry, but if you ask him, he owes all his success to his daughter. "[Hailie] has been my main, like source of drive and motivation, especially when she was first born and I didn't have a career, I didn't have money, I didn't have place a to live," Eminem once said while being interviewed by radio host Sway.
"So I think that really kicked me in the ass harder than anything was knowing that, and like, how I'm gonna raise her and like gave me that motivation," he continued. "She's always the driving force for me to like stay busy, stay focused and always been my number one reason for fear of failure." "I can't fail, I can't fail, because if I do, then… I can't be a failure. I can't have her grow up and not be able to say her dad succeeded…" Eminem added. "Truth is, she's all I got in this world, like really. If anything ended tomorrow, she's all that I have."prev