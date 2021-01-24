Hailie Jade, Eminem's Daughter, Matches the Weather in Follow up Photo of Her 'Good Day'

✖

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, is keeping the "good" vibes going on Instagram. Days after she urged her followers to "make today a good day," Mathers showcased that she's taking her own advice to heart. On Instagram, the 25-year-old posted a photo of her chic look that just so happened to match the cloudy weather.

Mathers dons a white beanie, a quilted coat, and black leggings as she poses alongside her white vehicle in the photo. As she even wrote in her caption, this was the same outfit that she was wearing in the selfie that she posted days before (the same selfie that she captioned with, "hi here’s a friendly reminder that you have the power to make today a good day"). For her latest snap, she wrote, "just me matching my car & my car matching the weather." She continued, "([and] also yes, this is what the lower half of me looked like when i took that selfie from the other day [and] be warned this isnt the last you’ll see of this jacket [wink emoji])."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade)

As Mathers even addressed in her caption, she donned the same outfit in a photo that she posted only a few days before her most recent one. On Wednesday, the influencer, who boasts over 2 million followers on Instagram, urged her fans to make the day a "good" one. Her followers promptly responded to send some positivity back to her. One fan replied to the post with, "[Hailie Jade] wow that actually made me smile. Having a stressful day but for that very second i read this i forgot about it. Thank you. Have an awesome day."

Mathers has been much more active on Instagram as of late. In mid-2020, she took a six-month-long absence from the social media platform. She returned to Instagram in November, posting a photo with the caption, "does the explanation '2020' work for everyone here?" She has since marked her birthday on Instagram, as she rang in her 25th year on Christmas Day. On her birthday, she wrote that she wasn't celebrating her special day quite as she hoped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nonetheless, she still seemed to have a great day. She captioned a photo of herself posing with balloons that read "25" with, "even though this isn’t the “golden” birthday i originally would’ve planned, i know i will still make 25 my year regardless. I feel so blessed & lucky to be here and at this place in my life."