Hailie Jade, Eminem's Daughter, Offers Fans to 'Make Today a Good Day' With New Photo

✖

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers is known for spreading positivity on social media, and her latest is one bound to spark an abundance of happiness. On Wednesday, the Instagram influencer posted a heartwarming message in which she told her followers to make the day a "good" one. Naturally, her message came alongside one of her many gorgeous selfies.

Mathers posted a photo of herself that she took while driving around in her car. She donned a chic white beanie and a black leather jacket for the occasion. The 25-year-old didn't just post a stunning Instagram snap though, she also included a positive message to her followers to boot. She wrote, "hi here’s a friendly reminder that you have the power to make today a good day." It wasn't long before her followers responded to send some positivity back her way. One of her fans even wrote, "[Hailie Jade] wow that actually made me smile. Having a stressful day but for that very second i read this i forgot about it. Thank you. Have an awesome day."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade)

Mathers has been more active on Instagram as of late after taking a months-long absence from the social media platform in 2020. She made her grand return to Instagram in November after being absent from the platform, on which she boasts over 2 million followers, for six months. At the time, she posted a selfie with the caption, "does the explanation '2020' work for everyone here?" Before that post, the last time she published content on her Instagram was back in May.

On May 5, Mathers told her followers that her life had been in a wild state because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Although, she did say that she would be posting more on her Instagram Stories in the future. Toward the end of 2020, Mathers began posting even more on Instagram. On Christmas Day, which also happened to be her birthday, she noted that she wouldn't be ringing in her 25th birthday in the way that she initially hoped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, she told her followers that she was "blessed and lucky" to be celebrating her birthday. The influencer wrote, "even though this isn’t the “golden” birthday i originally would’ve planned, i know i will still make 25 my year regardless. I feel so blessed & lucky to be here and at this place in my life."