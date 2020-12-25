Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Celebrates Turning 25 on Christmas Day

✖

Hailie Jade Mathers is celebrating her golden birthday, turning 25 on Dec. 25 with a festive photoshoot she shared with her 2 million followers. The daughter of rapper Eminem posed in a black strapless dress alongside gold balloons spelling out her age for a picture on Instagram, which she captioned, "25 on the 25th."

"Even though this isn’t the 'golden' birthday i originally would’ve planned, i know i will still make 25 my year regardless," the influencer wrote, referencing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that kept her from celebrating with her friends. "I feel so blessed & lucky to be here and at this place in my life." She concluded with some festive emojis, writing, "merry christmas & happy holidays everyone!!"

Mathers' followers made sure to wish her well on both occasions. "Happiest of birthdays and to many more adventures," one person cheered her on. Another added, "Happy birthday and merry christmas hailie," while a third commented, "Omg happy 25th birthday Hailie ! Enjoy your day!" Others recalled when she was the subject of her father's many songs as a little girl, with one commenting, "Remember when she was a little girl," and others weighing in that they couldn't believe she was midway through her twenties already.

Earlier this month, Mathers revealed how she was staying busy while social distancing amid the pandemic, sharing on Instagram that her weekend plans were to "avoid organizing my closet/life and rewatch vampire diaries instead." She did make sure to celebrate Christmas in style, however, sharing her tree-buying experience alongside a man who appeared to be college sweetheart Evan McClintock.

"Step 1: admire all the unique and beautiful trees to choose from. Step 2: choose your tree and have your boyfriend cut it down for you," Mathers wrote with a winking emoji alongside her holiday post. "Step 3: shake it like a polaroid picture (so long extra pine needles and bugs) and tie it up for transport. Step 4: grab some cider and donuts on the way out. Step 5: Pics or it didn't happen."

"It's definitely going to be a weird Christmas with everything going on, but it was nice to add a new tradition in when old ones might not be happening," the 25-year-old wrote, assuring her followers that despite everything that has happened this year, she would be making sure to focus on her family, friends and loved ones during the holiday season. Happy birthday, Hailie!