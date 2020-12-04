Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Picks out Her 'First Real Christmas Tree' Amid Her Return to Instagram

✖

Like many others, Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers is gearing up for Christmas. The 24-year-old even picked out her first Christmas tree and shared an image of it with her fans on social media. In her Instagram post, she took a snapshot of her wheeling a tree behind her wearing a cute fall outfit. As she rocked jeans, a white top and tan, knee-length jacket with brown boots, she shared her experience of going to a Christmas tree farm upon her return to social media.

"Sooo since I'm back & it's the most wonderful time of the year...I wanted to share my experience getting my first real Christmas tree!" she captioned her post. "This past weekend I went to the cutest little Christmas tree farm & got a tree (& cider from a food truck) and it made me even more excited for the season. It's definitely going to be a weird Christmas with everything going on, but it was nice to add a new tradition in when old ones might not be happening. P.s. gonna be sharing some more on my story!"

Several of her fans took to the comment section with one person writing, "Welcome back [three black heart emojis]," while someone else echoed the idea of starting new traditions, "It is time for new traditions for myself too. Take care. Blessings to you and yours." Fans were happy to see Mathers back on Instagram after taking six months off.

Mathers has made quite the name for herself thanks to the social media platform. However, she has been absent from the public eye for the past few months. However, on Monday she officially returned and even offered up a explanation to her followers in the process.

For her first post in months, she kept it pretty simple. The influencer took a gorgeous selfie of her rocking a casual look with a brown sweater and cream-colored sweatpants. Fans really loved that one of her dogs could be seen in the background. However, she proceeded to write, "Does the explanation '2020' work for everyone here?' The last time she posted on the platform was in May and some even jokingly used her dad's lyrics to point out that she was back writing, "Guess who's back, back again." While she didn't offer up much in her explanation, the fact that she's back is what fans are most excited about.