Hailie Jade, Eminem's Daughter, Unveils Makeup Tutorial for Instagram

Hailie Jade has upped her influencer game on Instagram in 2021. The daughter of Eminem and style guru on Instagram has made her way to TikTok, having fun and sharing tips to kick off her entrance.

Hot on the heels of her birthday on Christmas Day, the 25-year-old influencer is now showing off some of her makeup work. In her video, Hailie Jade shows her "everyday glam" look while also teasing a possible turn to YouTube for longer tutorials. And like her first TikTok style montage, the daughter of Eminem showed she has a good sense of humor, too, by including bloopers at the end of the clip.

The influencer did note that 2020 was just as hectic for her as it was for many others around the globe. But for 2021, she seems to be dedicated to doing more and sharing more. "This has definitely been me more often than not lately," Hailie Jade captioned a photo of herself scrolling on her phone. "BUT as things are starting to get a bit less chaotic/anxious I'm going to try to slowly get back into somewhat of a routine [and] start sharing that with you!"

Her style montage and the makeup tutorial are two of the opening salvos of these efforts. The influencer added, "Not exactly sure what that will look like yet but at the very least I will be pushing my butt to workout! So keep an eye on my stories if you need some motivation because I know I certainly could use some lately."

Mathers is also sticking with her tried and true methods of influencing on Instagram. To mark the first Monday of 2021 with a lovely look at a clear champagne glass. "The first Monday (& what feels like the first real productive day) of 2021.. how's everyone feeling?!" Mathers wrote in the caption with the photo.

She had been missing from Instagram and daily posting for almost six months before her return in November. It was clear 2020 was having a bad effect on the influencers normal routines and activities. But now she's back and ready to go!