Hailie Jade, Eminem's Daughter, Delights Fans With TikTok Style Montage

✖

Hailie Jade Mathers is now on Tik Tok and made a video that fans are falling in love with. A viral video that went around showcasing outfits people couldn't wear during 2020 due to the pandemic, has brought a smile to peoples faces across the board. Now there is a new one that's going around and Jade hopped on board.

In the video, she goes through a series of outfits while mouthing what the narrator is saying. She mentioned in her caption that this is only her second Tik Tok that she's done. "Second tik tok [laugh face emoji, check emoji] go follow me on there!" One follower wrote, "She's so funny, just like her daddy," while someone else said, "Why was I so entertained haha."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade)

Fans are pleased she's back on social media after taking a couple months break. In November, Mathers told her fans she was back after taking some time away from socials amidst the chaos of 2020. She did note that her life was in a bit of a wild state but that she wanted to share even more about herself and her life with her followers in the future ahead of her time away. "This has definitely been me more often than not lately," she wrote alongside a photo of herself scrolling on her phone. "BUT as things are starting to get a bit less chaotic/anxious i'm going to try to slowly get back into somewhat of a routine [and] start sharing that with you!"

She continued with, "Not exactly sure what that will look like yet but at the very least i will be pushing my butt to workout! So keep an eye on my stories if you need some motivation because i know i certainly could use some lately." Working out is exactly what she's been doing and showing off her curves for all to see as well. The gorgeous influencer has been sharing several photos of herself that highlight her progress and fans are applauding.

Not long after popping back onto Instagram, she shared festive photos with her followers, one including her trailing a Christmas tree behind her. As she geared up for the season, she revealed it was her first time getting a real Christmas tree. Naturally, she received a lot of love from her fans in the comment section.