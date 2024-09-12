Eminem Delivers MTV VMAs Opener Amid News of Mother's Cancer Battle

Eminem kicked off the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards with a high-energy performance, even as reports surfaced about his mother, Debbie Nelson's ongoing battle with terminal lung cancer. The 51-year-old rap icon took center stage at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, showcasing his latest tracks amidst personal turmoil.

The "Lose Yourself" artist opened the ceremony with a performance of "Houdini," surrounded by a troupe of dancers sporting wigs and beards mirroring his signature look. The performance also featured a video cameo by Jelly Roll for their collaboration "Somebody Save Me."

The rapper's VMAs performance marks a significant milestone in his career with the awards show. His history with the VMAs dates back to 1999 when he made his debut performance and won the Best New Artist award. Since then, Eminem has amassed an impressive 67 VMA nominations, second only to Madonna in career nods. With 13 wins already under his belt, he holds the record for the most Moon Person trophies among rap artists and is tied with Peter Gabriel for the most wins among male artists across all genres.

This year, Eminem entered the ceremony with eight nominations, including the Video of the Year award. A single win would break his tie with Gabriel, further cementing his status in VMA history.

However, the glitz and glamour of the VMAs stand in stark contrast to the personal challenges Eminem is reportedly facing. According to a report by In Touch, the rapper's mother, Nelson, 69, is "terminally ill with advanced lung cancer." A source close to the situation revealed, "There are not many options [for Debbie]. She is currently staying between the cancer center and with family members. She has a very limited amount of time [left]."

The report suggests that while Eminem has been providing financial support for his mother, he has not visited her in St. Joseph, Missouri, where she is receiving treatment. The source added, "People around her aren't even sure if Eminem is even aware of what is happening to his mother. He's good to his mom. He makes sure he takes care of her, but they don't really talk. It would be good for both of them [to communicate]. This could give them the chance to reconcile."

The complicated relationship between Eminem and his mother has been well-documented over the years. Their tumultuous history includes a defamation lawsuit filed by Debbie in the early 2000s over song lyrics that suggested she used drugs. The legal battle resulted in a $25,000 settlement, of which Debbie reportedly received only $1,600 after legal fees.

Despite their rocky past, Debbie has expressed hope for reconciliation. In a 2008 interview with Village Voice promoting her memoir My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem, she stated, "I'm not ever gonna give up on my kids. There's hope for everybody. It's a matter of just basically swallowing your pride."

Debbie's current health crisis echoes her previous battle with breast cancer, which she discussed during the same 2008 interview. She expressed concern about hereditary health issues, saying, "I'm still under doctor's care, which I probably will be for a while. Basically a lot of the stuff is hereditary, but that happens. Cancers and heart disease and all that, and all the genetic things … I worry about my boys, having high blood pressure and things."

On stage, Eminem's performance included references to his daughter Hailie Jade, 28, in the lyrics of "Somebody Save Me." This personal touch aligns with recent revelations from Hailie's Just a Little Shady podcast, where she shared her emotional reaction to her father's song "Temporary" from his latest album. Hailie recounted, "Growing up, where I didn't realize how bad things were, but now as an adult, in hindsight, it's so scary to think about. I think that's why I get emotional so much, just thinking that that could have happened," alluding to Eminem's past struggles with addiction before achieving sobriety in 2008.

Debbie has also spoken about her role in Eminem's success, stating in her 2008 interview, "Somebody had to get behind him, honey, to get him where he is today. I know there was many times he felt defeated and wanted to give up. Somebody had to get behind him to push him. And it sure as hell wasn't anybody else except me. He had no father in the picture."

She further explained her motivations for writing her memoir, saying, "[It was] to let people know that I'm not this evil monster that's drugged out and strung out on booze and pot and all that stuff. It's like, no, they've got a big misconception. Nothing is meant to hurt anybody. I do idolize my boys. They're my world, just like my grandchildren. Anything that they do, I applaud them."