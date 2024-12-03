Eminem’s Mother Debbie Nelson Reportedly Dead at 69

Eminem’s mother Debbie Nelson has reportedly died. Nelson passed away in St. Joseph, Missouri Monday night following a battle with lung cancer, sources told TMZ. Further information is not available at this time, and the rapper has not publicly commented on TMZ’s report or confirmed his mother’s death. Nelson was 69.

Nelson’s reported passing comes just three months after In Touch Weekly first reported that she was “terminally ill with advanced lung cancer.” At the time, the outlet reported that were “not many options” for her and that she was “currently staying between the cancer center and with family members. She has a very limited amount of time [left].”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The source added at the time that although Eminem had reportedly been financially supporting his mother for years, he had not visited her in St. Joseph amid her cancer battle and it was unclear if he was aware of her health struggles. The musician never publicly commented on his other’s reported cancer diagnosis.

“People around her aren’t even sure if Eminem is even aware of what is happening to his mother,” the source said. “He’s good to his mom. He makes sure he takes care of her, but they don’t really talk. It would be good for both of them [to communicate]. This could give them the chance to reconcile.”

Nelson, the oldest of five children, per PEOPLE, welcomed Eminem, real name Marshall Bruce Mathers III, on Oct. 17, 1972, in Saint Joseph. Throughout Eminem’s successful career, she and her son had a notably complicated relationship. The rapper notably accused his mother of being neglectful and abusive, singing about their rocky relationship in tracks like “Cleanin’ Out My Closet.” In the early 2000s, Nelson sued her son for defamation. The legal battle resulted in a $25,000 settlement, of which she reportedly received only $1,600 after legal fees.

Despite their rocky past, Eminem and his mother did seem to smooth things over a bit. In 2013, he released the song “Headlights,” believed to be a public apology to his mother with lyrics like “I went in headfirst, never thinking about who what I said hurt/My mom probably got it the worst.” Nelson, meanwhile, spoke about the possibility of reconciliation in a 2008 interview with Village Voice.

“I’m not ever gonna give up on my kids. I won’t give up on anybody,” she said. “There’s hope for everybody. It’s a matter of just basically swallowing your pride. It’s like a cashed check. It’s over, it’s done. You need to move on.”

It’s unclear if Eminem met with or spoke to his mother before her reported passing. Further information is unavailable at this time.

In addition to her sons – Eminem and Nathan Samra-Mathers – Nelson is survived by six grandchildren: Hailie Jade Scott, Alaina Scott and Stevie Laine Scott, whom Eminem shares with his ex-wife Kim Scott; as well as Nathan’s daughter and two sons that he shares with his wife.