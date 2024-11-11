Lori Loughlin Wants Jacob Elordi to Propose to Her Daughter Olivia Jade, Report Says

Lori Loughlin is seeing wedding bells, for her daughter Olivia Jade. A source tells Life & Style Magazine that the influencer’s boyfriend, Jacob Elordi, is feeling pressured to propose to her following a trip to Sardinia, Italy with Olivia and her famous parents. Loughlin shares Jade with Mossimo Giannulli.

The Full House alum, 60, has reportedly been hinting at her wanting Elordi to get a move on things. “Jacob and Olivia’s relationship has been on and off for several years,” the source says. “Lori just wants to make sure that he’s in it for the long haul.” Because of his playboy reputation, the actress is reportedly nervous about her daughter wasting time. “Lori’s advice to Olivia is make sure that this relationship is going somewhere,” the source adds, “because she’s dedicated so many years to Jacob already”

Jade was thrust into a tabloid frenzy in 2019 amid revelations that her parents paid bribes and lied on her college admission paperwork in order for her to be guaranteed admission into USC. She received much backlash online when old YouTube videos resurfaced of her saying she only cared about the social life portion of college, and not academics.

Both of her parents served jail time for their crimes. Jade appeared on the Emmy-winning Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk to address the scandal in 2020.

Regarding her parents paying $500,000 to fraudulently have her and sister admitted to the university as phony crew recruits, Jade said: “On paper, it’s bad. It’s really bad. But I think what a lot of people don’t know is that my parents just came from a place of, ‘I love my kids, I just want to help my kids. Whatever is best for them.’ I think they thought it was normal.”

In the fallout, Loughlin was axed from Netflix’s Fuller House.