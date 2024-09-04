Nashville-based comedian Danae Hays and her spouse, online fashion influencer Mandie Kaii, have announced the end of their three-year marriage. The couple, known for their popular TikTok collaborations and playful dynamic, shared the news with their followers on Aug. 30 via their social media platforms.

The announcement, posted simultaneously on both Hays' and Kaii's accounts, conveyed their mutual regret: "We are both deeply saddened to share that we have decided to go our separate ways. This decision did not come easy as we both have so much love and respect for one another... but it is truly what is best for both of us."

The statement continued, addressing their fans directly: "We have felt your guys' love for us for years and have soaked it in with gratitude. We know so much of our relationship was in the public eye but if you could respect our privacy as we navigate through this extremely difficult time it would be greatly appreciated. We love y'all."

Hays, 31, has garnered a significant following of over 3 million on TikTok, entertaining audiences with her humorous takes on her Southern upbringing in Alabama. Her content often featured Kaii, with the pair humorously portraying exaggerated versions of themselves – Hays as the quintessential Southern belle and Kaii as the stereotypical California girl.

The couple's journey began in 2016 when they connected through direct messaging on Instagram. Both accomplished college softball players, they found common ground that blossomed into a romantic relationship. Their union was made official on April 3, 2021, marking the beginning of what many fans believed would be a lasting partnership.

In an exclusive statement to People magazine, Hays thanked fans for the outpouring of support: "I'm beyond grateful for ya'll giving me the time to process this and close this chapter. I'm looking forward to getting back on the road with my fans and doing what brings me the most joy… making people laugh!"

Raised in a small Alabama town, Hays revealed to LGBTQNation in October 2022 that she first acknowledged her attraction to girls at age 9. This revelation led to a challenging period, including attempts at conversion therapy initiated by her parents. It wasn't until age 25 that Hays left Alabama, met Kaii, and publicly came out as gay on social media.

Reflecting on her experiences, Hays shared with the outlet, "Some of my old teachers have been some of the biggest supporters of me. Some of my old teachers have reached out telling me that they knew I was gay from day one and have nothing but love for me now as they did back when I was in their classroom. Hearing that from adults that have seen me grow up before their eyes was so reassuring and comforting."

The couple's relationship had been a source of inspiration for many in the LGBTQ+ community. Their openness about their love story and the challenges they faced resonated with followers who saw themselves represented in the media. Kaii's Instagram post on their second wedding anniversary in 2023 captured the bond between them: "Two years of being your wife and a lifetime to go @danae.hays I love you more than anything in this world. HAPPY 2 YEARS LOVE." Hays is currently on her inaugural comedy tour, which is scheduled to run throughout December.