Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers' New Photo Has Her Walking in a 'Winter Wonderland'

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers is walking in a "winter wonderland." Mathers shared a photo and a "0 second" video with her followers and several rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts on her beautiful photo. In the picture, Mathers is wearing a flannel designed jacket, brown hat, black pants and black booties while standing in the snow, and admitted that she accidentally took a "0 second" video in the process.

"Winter wonderland," she captioned the photo and video. "Swipe to see the '0 second' video i accidentally took mid shoot." One person commented on her cute hat saying, "This hat style .... [two heart eye emojies]," while someone else wrote, "Wow you're so beautiful [heart eyes emoji]."

Fans are definitely happy to see her back on Instagram after a 6-month hiatus. When she finally returned to social media, she kept her post simple. The influencer posted a selfie that showcased her wearing a comfy, brown sweater and cream-colored sweatpants. Adorably enough, one of her dogs can also be spotted lounging in the background of the low-key snap. She captioned the photo with, "Does the explanation '2020' work for everyone here?"

It's no secret this year has been incredibly tough on everyone. Several families have been forced to turn elsewhere for food, millions have lost their jobs or have been forced to work from home and teach their kids school, plus, with businesses closing shop, some may not be able to recover. Her fans didn't blame her for taking some time away from socials. Naturally, when Mathers returned to the platform, her followers quickly commented using her dad's lyrics, writing, "Guess who's back, back again."

Recently, she revealed that she picked out her very first Christmas tree. In the photo that she shared with her followers, Mathers is wheeling a pine tree behind her on a wagon and made sure to clarify why this was a special moment for her in her caption. "Sooo since I'm back & it's the most wonderful time of the year...I wanted to share my experience getting my first real Christmas tree! This past weekend I went to the cutest little Christmas tree farm & got a tree (& cider from a food truck) and it made me even more excited for the season. It's definitely going to be a weird Christmas with everything going on, but it was nice to add a new tradition in when old ones might not be happening. P.s. gonna be sharing some more on my story!"