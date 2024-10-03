Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Is Pregnant

Eminem is going to be a grandfather! The rapper's daughter, 28-year-old Hailie Jade, announced that she is pregnant with her and her husband Evan McClintock's first child, fittingly sharing her big baby news in her dad's new music video for the song "Temporary."

In the video for Eminem's song he previously dedicated to his daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Mathers, home videos of Hailie chronicle her journey from childhood into adulthood. Footage of Hailie as a little girl is juxtaposed with video of her dancing with her father at her wedding earlier this year.

Hailie's big surprise came near the end of the music video, as Eminem is presented with a #1 Grandpa jersey in an emotional clip. The rapper looks completely shocked as he holds up an ultrasound photo as his daughter laughs and smiles, unable to hold back his emotions.

At the end of the music video, a close-up is shown of a card Hailie wrote to her dad when she was younger. "Thank you for doing everything you do & always being there for us girls," she wrote at the time. "You truly are the best dad in the world. Love you forever + 100 million dollars forever ever & always."

Eminem fans were overwhelmed with the news of Hailie's pregnancy, wishing her well in YouTube comments on the video. "Thank you so much for sharing this with us, we know how private you are," one person wrote. "This was so special and I feel so honored you shared this with your fans." Another chimed in, "Eminem crying? Now I'm crying? No you're crying."

Hailie and McClintock tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in May, with the "Lose Yourself" rapper walking his daughter down the aisle. After the wedding, Hailie wrote on Instagram, "We couldn't have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration."

"So so many happy tears were shed," she continued, "laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife."