Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Reveals What She's Been Watching During Quarantine Alongside New Photos

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, revealed her preferred quarantine binge-watch on Friday: The Vampire Diaries. Mathers posted some photos on Instagram, saying that her weekend plans are to "avoid organizing my closet/life and rewatch vampire diaries instead." With a shrug emoji, she asked fans: "what about you?"

Mathers was in full winter attire in the new photos, sporting a black leather biker jacket and matching boots. She wore high-waisted acid wash jeans and a racing t-shirt, with a knit beanie on her head. Even her black disposable coffee cup seemed to match her outfit, clutched in her picture-perfect fingernails. The rapper's daughter has become one of social media's favorite influencers over the last few years, and many fans ignored her rhetorical question in the caption, showering compliments on her instead.

Others responded earnestly, and more than a few said that they were rewatching her father's Oscar Award-winning movie 8 Mile. Mathers did not respond to many of these comments, as her brand has diverged considerably from that of her dad. For example, it's hard to imagine the lyricist behind "97 Bonnie and Clyde" watching The Vampire Diaries.

The Vampire Diaries ran from 2009 to 2017 on The CW, and Mathers is not alone in binge-watching and rewatching the series. It is a supernatural drama based around a series of books with the same name, concerning several vampires, romances, love triangles and mysterious mythology.

The series stars Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, Steven R. McQueen, Sara Cannings, Kat Graham Candice King and Zack Roerig, among others. The cast changed slightly throughout the show's eight-season run, while the source material spawned some spin-offs in TV and comic books.

The main TV spinoff is called The Originals, and it crossed over often with The Vampire Diaries. It ran for five seasons, extending just one year past the original series itself. It also spawned an accompanying web series called The Originals: The Awakening.

Luckily for fans like Mathers, both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals are streaming now on Netflix. That means with a subscription, fans have 263 episodes of vampire drama at their fingertips, plus the webisodes of The Originals: The Awakening over on Facebook. Of course, there are also the original books by L.J. Smith to consider, available in print, digital and audio format wherever books are sold. Novel versions of The Originals were also written to accompany the first round of books.