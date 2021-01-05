Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Marks First Monday of 2021

✖

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers is already having a productive start to 2021. On Instagram, the 25-year-old acknowledged the fact that it was the first Monday of the New Year. She also took some time to ask her many followers how they're doing as the world says goodbye to the troubling year that was 2020.

As her fans know, Mathers has a penchant for showcasing incredibly chic looks on Instagram. Her latest post was no exception. In the photo, Mathers dons a lovely beige dress and bold statement earrings as she enjoys a glass of what appears to be sparkling water. She noted that photographer Erika Christine captured the gorgeous snap. Alongside the shot, the social media influencer wrote, "The first Monday (& what feels like the first real productive day) of 2021.. how’s everyone feeling?!" Her followers wasted no time in responding to her question, as one fan replied, "Just hoping this year bring happiness and health to everyone. [heart emoji] You look stunning girl."

Mathers previously marked the end of 2020 by celebrating her 25th birthday. On Christmas Day, which also happens to be her birthday, the influencer wrote on Instagram that she wouldn't be ringing in her 25th year the way that she originally wanted to due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, she still shared that she was feeling "blessed & lucky" to be celebrating the special occasion. She wrote, "even though this isn’t the “golden” birthday i originally would’ve planned, i know i will still make 25 my year regardless. I feel so blessed & lucky to be here and at this place in my life ⁣."

Mathers made a grand return to Instagram in late November following a six-month-long absence from the social media platform, on which she boasts over 2 million followers. At the time, she posted a selfie, which she captioned with, "does the explanation "2020" work for everyone here?" Before her update in November, the last time that she posted on Instagram was in May. On May 5, she wrote that her life was in a bit of a wild state due to the health crisis. Mathers also shared a photo of herself scrolling on her phone and wrote, "this has definitely been me more often than not lately." She ended the message by writing that she would be posting more on her stories shortly.