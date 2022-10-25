Hailey Bieber Just Stood up to Kanye West Again

Hailey Bieber was the latest celebrity to speak out against anti-Semitism as Kanye "Ye" West continues to spread hateful rhetoric about the Jewish community. Bieber previously showed support for Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who faced Ye's ire earlier this month when she criticized the "White Lives Matter" shirt he wore during Paris Fashion Week. Bieber and her husband, singer Justin Bieber, reportedly broke off their friendship with Ye after he insulted Bieber in his response to the model's support for Karefa-Johnson.

"You cannot believe in God and be anti-Semitic," Bieber wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story post, reports Page Six. "You cannot love God and support or condone hate speech. To love God is to love people... ALL people."

Bieber previously called out Ye earlier this month. Back on Oct. 4, Ye lashed out at Karefa-Johnson when she called his "White Lives Matter" shirts "irresponsible." Vogue later issued a statement, supporting the journalist and adding that the two sides had a "private meeting" to iron out their differences. Bieber was among the celebrities who supported Karefa-Johnson.

"GKJ ALL DAY, EVERYDAY," Bieber wrote, reports Us Weekly. "My respect for you runs deep my friend! To know you is to adore you and to work with you is an honor. The most kind. The most talented. The most fun. The most chic."

Ye responded to Bieber by sharing a screenshot of a six-year-old headline about Bieber going on a date with Drake. "Get your girl before I get mad. You spose to be my friend right," Ye wrote in a message directed to Justin. In another post, Ye referred to Bieber as "nose job Hailey Baldloose." On Oct. 8, sources told TMZ that Bieber and Justin have ended their friendship with Ye now.

Ye has been at the center of controversy since he showed off "White Lives Matter" shirts during Paris Fashion Week, then began sharing anti-Semitic views in interviews and social media posts. His Twitter and Instagram pages have both been suspended. On Tuesday, The Gap and Adidas both ended their partnerships with Ye. His talent agency, CAA, dropped him and MRC announced it was not going to release a completed documentary about him. Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have also reportedly ended their business ties with him. Ye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, has also spoken out against his hateful comments.