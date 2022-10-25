David Schwimmer Takes on 'Bigot' Kanye West After Rapper's Blatant Antisemitism

David Schwimmer has some choice words for Kanye West following the rapper's recent tirades against the Jewish community. On Instagram, Schwimmer posted a message to Instagram in which he spoke out against West, whom he referred to as a "bigot." The Friends star is one of the many celebrities who has spoken out about the matter in recent weeks.

Schwimmer posted a photo of just the word, "bye." He capitalized the "YE" in the word, referencing West's nickname. Schwimmer shared even more of his thoughts in his captions for the post. The actor wrote that antisemitism is on the rise on a global scale. He then shared some figures (citing FBI's annual report on hate crimes) to go along with that statement, writing, "Jews make up only 2.4% of the population of the United States but are the victims of more than 60% of all religious hate crimes." Regardless of whether West is navigating a mental health issue in the midst of this controversy, Schwimmer wrote that "there's no question he is a bigot."

"His hate speech calls for violence against Jews," Schwimmer continued. "If you interpret his words any other way and defend him, guess what? You are racist. If we don't call someone as influential as Kanye out for his divisive, ignorant and anti-semitic words then we are complicit." He ended his message by writing, "Silence is complicity." As previously mentioned, Schwimmer joins a growing list of celebrities who have spoken out against West's blatant antisemitism and overt ignorance in recent weeks. Most recently, the rapper's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, shared a message of her own on Twitter and denounced "hate speech." Her message read, "Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."

Several others, including Reese Witherspoon and Amy Schumer, have also taken to social media to speak out on the topic. Additionally, a number of companies and organizations associated with West have already cut ties with him in light of his comments. Talent agency CAA has dropped him as a client and Balenciaga, whom he has worked with closely in the past, severed its working relationship with him. Now, people are urging Adidas, which distributes his Yeezy brand, to cut ties with West. Despite the fact that West has made statements such as, "I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can't drop me," the brand has not commented on the controversy.