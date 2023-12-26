Throwback: Hailee Steinfeld Celebrates Christmas in Hawaii With Bikini Snap

Hailee Steinfeld is known for her roles in 'Hawkeye' and the 'Pitch Perfect' franchise.

Hailee Steinfeld knows how to celebrate the holidays. Before she rang in the 2021 holiday season with the MArvel highlight Hawkeye, she was heating up Instagram with a festive bikini snap from down in Hawaii. The then-21-year-old actress posed in a Santa hat and a bikini on Instagram back in 2017, wishing her followers a merry belated Christmas.

Steinfeld looks to be at a high-class resort on the islands. The Pitch Perfect star had posted tropical pics all throughout the holiday that year, and her followers seemed too busy complimenting her beauty to focus on their far-less scenic celebrations.

Around the time of this yuletide photo, the actress appeared in Pitch Perfect 3. The reviews didn't turn out quite so well. The consensus among critics was that the movie was "aca-awful." In this throwback, Steinfeld appeared unfazed. In addition to her luxurious beach photos, she also posted a video of herself re-creating the Christmas dance from Mean Girls, so she made sure to have a happy holiday regardless.

As for her more recent work, she can be seen in as archer Kate Bishop in Disney+'s Hawkeye, Emily Dickinson in Apple TV+'s Dickinson, and Charlie Watson in the Transformers spinoff Bumblebee. She can also be heard in two high-profile voice roles: Vi in Netflix's Arcane and Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.