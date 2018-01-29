Hailee Steinfeld Steps out in Intergalactic Boots on Grammys Red Carpet

Hailee Steinfeld hit the Grammys red carpet with a striking white dress, paired with bright purple, knee-high space boots.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the strapless gown was from Alexander Vauthier.

The Oscar-nominated actress also worked with Hollywood stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, who have worked for Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani. They gave Steinfeld blue eye shadow to punctuate her look.

Steinfeld was not nominated for a Grammy this year, but she is hoping to get one in the future. In 2015, she began focusing on her music career, releasing an EP called Haiz and several singles.

“It goes back and forth so I’m incredibly lucky that I get to do both. I get to spend enough time with one that’s enough to get me to go to the other for a while,” she told E! News on the red carpet. “Right now, the focus is music. I plan on having an album out this year that I’m very excited about and I feel honored to be a part of tonight.”

Last year, Steinfeld teamed up with Florida Georgia Line and Alesso for “Let Me Go.” She joined Florida Georgia Line to perform the song during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Steinfeld already released a new single in 2018. She recorded “Capital Letters” with BloodPop for Universal’s Fifty Shades Freed. She is also touring with Charlie Puth on his Voicenotes tour this fall.

Steinfeld said her performances on the tour will rely mostly on her new music.

“The new music is being worked on so that will dictate the show,” she told E! News Sunday. “I’m very much looking forward to what that will be.”

Steinfeld still plans on acting. She just appeared in Pitch Perfect 3 last year. She recently finished work on the Transformers spin-off Bumblebee with John Cena. That film opens on Dec. 21, 2018.

Steinfeld’s Grammy outfit drew praise from er fans on Twitter.

