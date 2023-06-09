Watch: Hailee Steinfeld and Shameik Moore Totally Surprise 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' Fans

Four fans of the Spider-Verse got the shock of their lives when they got to meet two of their favorite superheroes. Four of the world's biggest Miles Morales fans were brought together for what they thought would be a simple game of Spider-Verse trivia on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast to celebrate the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. But they had quite a surprise in store for them. Hailee Steinfeld and Shameik Moore from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse were on the Zoom call with their cameras and microphones concealed while fans discussed the film and dreamt up questions to ask them. Just when they least expected, the voices of Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales popped onto their screen! The epic interactions can be seen in the video above.

Among the four fans are Julian, Dom, Christina, and Peter. Each fan relates to and loves Spider-Verse's story and characters for different reasons. Dom is an actor and has put together some impressive Miles Morales cosplays. Julian personally identifies with Miles' story. In a duel between Miles and Gwen, Christina predicts Gwen Stacy will win, not realizing that the actors portraying them can hear her. The fans were delighted by the surprise, which gave them a meaningful way to interact with their favorite performers. And fans across the globe have shown their support en masse, as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opened in U.S. and Canadian theaters with a massive $120.5 million, more than tripling the debut of the 2018 animated original, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, according to the Associated Press.

The box-office sensation currently claims the second-largest domestic opening of 2023, trailing only The Super Mario Bros. Movie, even topping Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which debuted with $118 million, the best opening weekend so far this summer. Meanwhile, Across the Spider-Verse writers, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller spoke to Entertainment Tonight regarding turning the Spider-Verse films into a trilogy. "We knew there was more to tell and that there's a lot to explore, but it wasn't until we were working on [Across the Spider-Verse] that we realized that this was the middle piece of a trilogy," said Miller. In addition, Miller confirmed that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will be the final installment in the trilogy. "It is the end of the Miles Morales trilogy, and so, this whole thing is working towards that," said Miller. "That's it for us; we're so tired."