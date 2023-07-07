Hailee Steinfeld Makes out With NFL Quarterback in Mexican Resort Pool

Hailee Steinfeld is getting very comfortable with a star NFL quarterback. According to multiple outlets, the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star was spotted in Mexico making out with Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. The rumored couple were spending the Fourth of July weekend together and were seen kissing in a pool.

Steinfeld was first linked to Allen in May when the two were spotted strolling through New York. The sighting came weeks after Allen reportedly broke up with his girlfriend Brittany Williams who has unfollowed the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback on Instagram. Steinfeld and Allen have not announced they are a couple, but PEOPLE reported in May that the two have been "hanging out for a few weeks."

hailee steinfeld and her boyfriend josh allen recently pic.twitter.com/TBdzonJ4UH — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) July 7, 2023

Steinfeld previously dated former One Direction singer Niall Horan in 2018. While speaking with PEOPLE in June, the 26-year-old actress revealed what she looks for in a potential partner. "I ultimately want someone who supports me and who I can support and cheer on and be their biggest fan," she said. "I've been lucky enough to spend so much time with my family recently, and I have so many shining examples of what it should feel like to be with someone that makes you a better you and happy. I'm not really looking, so I don't have a list of things. But I think the right person comes along when they do, and I imagine that's the greatest thing ever."

"It's an exciting thought to me, that part of life happening when it does, and I can only hope that it emulates what I grew up around," she adds. "Right now, I feel more confident in who I am than ever, and I just feel so grateful to be doing what I love."

Steinfield is one of the top stars in Hollywood as she's found success in moves and television. She has starred in notable films such as True Grit, Pitch Perfect 2, Pitch Perfect 3, Bumblebee and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. On the television side, Steinfeld has starred in the Apple TV+ series Dickinson and the Disney+ series Hawkeye. Allen, 27, has been the Bills' quarterback since being drafted by the team in 2018. In his five seasons with the Bills, Allen has been named to the Pro Bowl twice and the All-Pro Second Team in 2020.