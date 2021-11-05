‘Dickinson’ Star Hailee Steinfeld Opens up About ‘Strength’ of ‘Hawkeye’ Role Kate Bishop (Exclusive)

Dickinson star Hailee Steinfeld is saying goodbye to her role as Emily Dickinson with the Apple TV+ series’ third and final season, but fans will soon be able to catch her in another literary role. Steinfeld is portraying Marvel Comics character Kate Bishop in the upcoming Disney+ series Hawkeye, and she recently compared the two characters as having similar qualities of “strength and determination.” During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Steinfeld discussed the two roles and explained how they are alike, saying, “They are both very strong and powerful women in their own ways.”

The actress then went on to praise her Dickinson role for helping prepare her to take on the role of Kate Bishop, which she is equally thrilled about. “I felt very lucky to have been able to spend so much time with a character like Emily and then go off into a character like Kate Bishop,” she said, “and take what I feel has now been sort of instilled in me through playing a character like Emily. And that is that pure strength and determination to feel alive and be alive and make the most of every moment because you never really know… The future is unpredictable.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In times of darkness, Emily Dickinson is a source of light.

Stream the premiere of the third and final season of #Dickinson, November 5 on Apple TV+ https://t.co/ND5gMh5tuQ pic.twitter.com/hzmXwsbzE4 — Dickinson (@Dickinson) October 29, 2021

Steinfeld added, “I do think they share similar qualities. And I also just feel like when you play a character for so long on a set, it becomes so much a part of you that you kind of take it with you wherever you go. So I definitely do feel like there will be elements or similarities that fans might pick up on.”

While Hawkeye is sure to be an exciting series, fans of Steinfeld will first have to say goodbye to Dickinson. The actress wants it known that, while it’s sad that the show is ending, she is very “excited” about viewers getting to see the final episodes. “It feels so strange because it feels like just yesterday we started this whole thing and now it is sort of coming to this end, but I am so proud of the work that we’ve done, all three seasons.”

Steinfeld then gushed over Season 3, heralding it as the best one yet. “I guess I didn’t realize that it was possible for each season to be better than the last, but that’s truly been the case, I feel, with our show, if I do say so myself, and I can’t wait for this to be out and bittersweet for sure but I’m looking forward to it.” Dickinson Season 3 debuts Friday, Nov. 5 exclusively on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday thereafter. The series finale will air on Dec. 24, 2021.