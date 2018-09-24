‘Bumblebee’: New Trailer for ‘Transformers’ Spinoff With John Cena Released

A full-length trailer for Transformers spinoff Bumblebee has officially arrived, and the two-and-a-half minute spot has many fans wondering whether this film will be the one to revive the Transformers franchise.

The clip sees teenage mechanic Charlie Watson (Hailee Steinfeld) arrive at a junkyard and take home the car that ends up transforming into the titular robot, with the two forming a bond as Charlie helps Bumblebee fight back against the film’s villains.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bumblebee is a prequel to the previous five Transformers films, set in 1987 and following the franchise’s heroic robot Bumblebee as he makes his way to Earth at the request of Optimus Prime. He didn’t exactly arrive unnoticed, however, as three Decepticons and the United States military are in hot pursuit of the fan-favorite character.

“On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town,” the film’s official synopsis reads. “Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.”

The film also stars Pamela Adlon, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Ortiz and John Cena as Agent Burns, who is misled to believe that Bumblebee is escaped criminal from Cybertron and joins with the movie’s baddies in an attempt to take him down.

“Being able to play a part in the overall history & legend of #Transformers has been an amazing experience,” Cena tweeted in June. “I hope you all enjoy what we’ve made and that we honor the fans and characters of this storied franchise.”

Unlike the franchise’s previous entries, which were helmed by Michael Bay, Bumblebee is directed by Travis Knight, best known for his work on Kubo and the Two Strings. When he premiered the film’s first trailer in June, Knight recalled his own childhood experiences with Transformers.

“When I was a kid, I spent hours playing with Transformers toys and making up stories about these amazing characters, so it’s been an incredible adventure to come to set every day to tell the story of who Bumblebee is and why we love him,” he said.

At the film’s CinemaCon presentation in June, Cena said that he had “an incredible experience working with” Knight.

“He really is a special kind of storyteller with a sensitive heart,” Cena added of the director. “One thing that was incredibly important to me with the relationship between Bee and Charlie Watson was that it was authentic and it was emotional and I think we accomplished that.”

Bumblebee arrives in theaters on Dec. 21.

Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures